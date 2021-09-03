‘Thalaivii’: Kangana Ranaut’s Graceful Number 'Nain Bandhe Naino Se' To Release Tomorrow

Thalaivii makers are all set to release a new song, Nain Bandhe Naino Se from the upcoming film on Saturday. Starring Kangana Ranaut, the makers had earlier unveiled the foot-tapping Teri Aankhon Mein. Ahead of her song release, the actor opened up about her experience of performing Bharatnatyam for the first time for Nain Bandhe Naino Se.

Kangana Ranaut on the experience of performing Bharatnatyam in Thalaivii

According to a media statement, the actor said that working on the sets of her upcoming film Thalaivii was a ‘learning experience’. Speaking about the song Nain Bandhe Naino Se specifically, she said, “This song challenged me to learn a new art form- Bharatnatyam.” Thalaivii will be based on the life of Jayalalithaa and Ranaut refers to her as ‘an incredible powerhouse of talent’.

Speaking about her the actor said, “Jaya maa was a trained dancer and playing her, I had to look believable in my craft on screen. Taking up new challenges makes me stronger, so I took up the task to learn this traditional dance form.” She also shed light on the practice and hard work she put in to perfect the dance form. She rehearsed for over a month and said, “With innumerable hours of rehearsals, practice and finally the shoot, we have offered our sweat and blood with Nain Bandhe Naino Se and I'm thrilled to present the song to the world.”

Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivii created headlines recently after the film gained its U certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. The unrestricted public exhibition certificate was given to the Hindi film earlier this week. The Tamil version of Thalaivii also earned its U certificate from the board. The film is gearing up for its theatrical release on September 10. The recent trailer of the film gave the audience insight into the different stages of Jayalalithaa’s life. The film will trace her life from a 16-year-old stepping into the world of Tamil Cinema to becoming a prominent name in Tami Nadu politics. The upcoming film will be presented by Karma Media Entertainment, Vibri Motion pictures and Zee Studios in association with Sprint films and Gothic Entertainment.

Picture Credits: Kangana Ranaut-Instagram