'Thalaivii' Makers To Organise A 'grand Event' In Chennai Prior To Release; Know Why

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming political drama Thalaivii has become one of the highly anticipated films ever since it was announced. After witnessing the journey of the former late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa in the intriguing trailer, fans have been curiously waiting to watch it on the big screen. With just few days remaining for the film’s release, the makers have planned a mega event in Chennai where the 'Bharatanatyam song' from the movie will be released.

Thalaivii makers plan a mega event in Chennai before the release

The film is slated to hit the screens on September 10 whereas the event will take place on September 4. Earlier, the trailer release event is also conducted in Chennai and Superstar Kangana became emotional during her speech. Film critic Taran Adarsh announced the news about the mega event on Twitter. “'THALAIVII' GRAND EVENT IN CHENNAI... Team #Thalaivii to have an event on 4 Sept 2021 in #Chennai to launch #Bharatanatyam song... Starring #KanganaRanaut and #ArvindSwami, the film releases in *cinemas* on 10 Sept 2021... In #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu. #ThalaiviiOn10thSeptember,” he wrote.

Thalaivii is releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam on September 10, the eve of Vinayaka Chaturthi. On a latest update, another song from the movie, Teri Aankhon Mein’s teaser was released today. Kangana took to her Instagram handle and shared the poster of the song. Featuring Kangana Ranaut, Arvind Swami, and Samuthirakani in lead roles, Thalaivii's Music is composed by G.V Prakash Kumar, produced by Vishnu Kumar Induri, and Shaailesh R Singh, written by Vijayendra Prasad, and directed by A.L Vijay.

The story of the film chronicles the life of J. Jayalalithaa, starting from her days in the entertainment industry to her journey in politics. Earlier, at the trailer launch of the movie, Kangana defended the theatrical release amid COVID-19 and said, “Maybe the films that are coming aren’t performing to their full potential but it’s not that they are underperforming. They are definitely making a good impact. The audience is ready." She added, "And we have to collectively fight it (Covid-19), the vaccine is also here and we still have four weeks (to release the film),"

