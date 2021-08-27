'Thalaivii' New Song Out, Randhir Kapoor's Last Words To Rishi; Bollywood Recap For Aug 27

'Thalaivii' Song 'Teri Aankhon Mein' Teaser Out; Full Song Release On Monday, Says Kangana

After announcing the new date of the theatrical release, the filmmakers of Thalaivii have shared the teaser of the film's first romantic song titled Teri Aankhon Mein on Monday. The makers of the Kangana Ranaut starrer biopic have also announced the song will be releasing on Monday, August 30. The short video of Teri Aankhon Mein gives glimpses of a beautiful portrayal of Jayalalithaa and MGR's on-screen romance. Watch the video below.

Here's What Randhir Kapoor Told Brother Rajiv Before His Death Due To Cardiac Arrest

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor who lost his two popular brothers, Rishi, and Rajiv within a year at an early age, has the actor completely shattered. Randhir, who lost ‘two of his pillars’ in a year, recently opened up about his last conversation with Rajiv before his death. Randhir said that they last spoke the night before his death, and the actor was drinking in his room.

Sunny Leone Sprints Into Airport To Catch Her Flight, Fans Poke Fun & Call It 'relatable'

A video of actor Sunny Leone, sprinting to catch her flight at the Mumbai airport, has been doing rounds on social media. The video uploaded by a paparazzi account showed how the Jism 2 actor was in such a hurry that she almost started running inside the airport to board her flight. Seeing the video, her fans had a fun time reacting to it and sharing similar experiences occurred to them.

Riya Sen Heartbroken Over Afghanistan Crisis; Says 'my Heart Goes Out To Them'

The ongoing crisis in Afghanistan amid the Taliban takeover has sent shockwaves across the world and Indians also have been following the situation and expressing their concerns on social media. Leading names from the film industry shared their views and worries regarding the situation. As shocking visuals emerge from the nation day by day, the most recent being that of blasts at the Kabul airport, Riya Sen was the latest who stated that her heart went out to those battling the situation.

Ayushmann Khurrana And Tahira Can't Keep Calm As Aparshakti And Aakriti Welcome Baby Girl

Aparshakti Khurana and his wife, Aakriti Ahuja, recently welcomed their first child. The couple was blessed with a baby girl earlier today, who they named Arzoie A Khurana. Here is how Arzoie's uncle and aunt, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap shared their excitement on her arrival.

IMAGE- RANDHIR KAPOOR, SUNNY LEONE'S IG & MANOBALAV'S TWITTER