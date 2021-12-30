'Thalaivii' To 'Mimi', Powerful Female Roles That Redefined B'wood's Hero-culture In 2021

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut/@kritisanon/@balanvidya
The 21st century marked a revolution for Bollywood with several female-led films making their way to the silver screens. The 21st year of the century brought many powerful characters which not only inspired the country but also gave the audience some off-beat stories, which were miles away from mainstream Hindi cinema. As the year is about to end, here is a look back to all those female powerful characters who now live rent-free in the audience's hearts.
Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut took the audience through the journey of late actor turned politician J Jayalalithaa's life in her biopic Thalaivii. The film saw how an actor was encouraged to join the world of politics, which was dominated by men. She faced several challenges throughout her journey, but stood still and achieved immense success.
Another gem by Vidya Balan, Sherni, released on Amazon Prime Video in June, this year. The actor played the role of a forest officer Vidya Vincent in the drama and received rave reviews from the audience. The film's plot revolved around how a female officer tries to save a man-eating tigress despite the involvement of several corrupt colleagues.
Kriti Sanon's latest flick Mimi won hearts with its emotional yet strong storyline. The film was based on how a small-town girl becomes a surrogate for a foreign couple to earn money and fulfils her dream. But, she is forced to tell her family the truth when the couple ditches her. She further chooses to fight against society and raise her child on her own.
Badminton star Saina Nehwal's story was also narrated in the form of a biopic, Saina. The titular role of former World No. 1 was played by Parineeti Chopra. The film saw how Saina Nehwal chose badminton as her full-time career and ranked number one in the sport with the help of her coach and mother's support.
The sports drama Rashmi Rocket is based on a small-town girl, who overcame societal barriers and becomes a national-level athlete. However, she hits rock bottom when she is asked to undergo a gender test. The lead role of the athlete was played by Taapsee Pannu.
Netflix's Pagglait was one of the most off-beat but much-needed movies of the year. The film's plot revolved around a small-town girl named Sandhya, who contends with an inability to grief after the death of her husband. However, when she tries to know him after meeting with his ex-girlfriend, she forgives him. The character of Sandhya taught every young woman to make her own decisions in life despite what society says.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.