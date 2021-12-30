Last Updated:

'Thalaivii' To 'Mimi', Powerful Female Roles That Redefined B'wood's Hero-culture In 2021

From Jayalalithaa in 'Thalaivii' to Vidya in 'Sherni', here is a look back at all powerful female characters who now live rent-free in the audience's hearts.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
thalaivii

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut/@kritisanon/@balanvidya


The 21st century marked a revolution for Bollywood with several female-led films making their way to the silver screens. The 21st year of the century brought many powerful characters which not only inspired the country but also gave the audience some off-beat stories, which were miles away from mainstream Hindi cinema. As the year is about to end, here is a look back to all those female powerful characters who now live rent-free in the audience's hearts.

Powerful female roles in 2021

Jayalalithaa in Thalaivii 

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut took the audience through the journey of late actor turned politician J Jayalalithaa's life in her biopic Thalaivii. The film saw how an actor was encouraged to join the world of politics, which was dominated by men. She faced several challenges throughout her journey, but stood still and achieved immense success. 

Vidya in Sherni 

Another gem by Vidya Balan, Sherni, released on Amazon Prime Video in June, this year. The actor played the role of a forest officer Vidya Vincent in the drama and received rave reviews from the audience. The film's plot revolved around how a female officer tries to save a man-eating tigress despite the involvement of several corrupt colleagues.

READ | Kriti Sanon's groovy song 'Param Sundari' from Mimi makes it to global Billboard charts

Mimi in Netflix's Mimi 

Kriti Sanon's latest flick Mimi won hearts with its emotional yet strong storyline. The film was based on how a small-town girl becomes a surrogate for a foreign couple to earn money and fulfils her dream. But, she is forced to tell her family the truth when the couple ditches her. She further chooses to fight against society and raise her child on her own.

READ | Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivii' ranks No 1 on Netflix, actor pens note on 'smashing records'

Saina Nehwal in Saina

Badminton star Saina Nehwal's story was also narrated in the form of a biopic, Saina. The titular role of former World No. 1 was played by Parineeti Chopra. The film saw how Saina Nehwal chose badminton as her full-time career and ranked number one in the sport with the help of her coach and mother's support.

READ | Kangana Ranaut thanks 'Thakur saab' Mrunal for her post praising 'Thalaivii'

Rashmi in Rashmi Rocket

The sports drama Rashmi Rocket is based on a small-town girl, who overcame societal barriers and becomes a national-level athlete. However, she hits rock bottom when she is asked to undergo a gender test. The lead role of the athlete was played by Taapsee Pannu. 

READ | 'Thalaivii's Kangana Ranaut remembers 'Iron Lady' J.Jayalalithaa on 5th death anniversary

Sandhya in Pagglait

Netflix's Pagglait was one of the most off-beat but much-needed movies of the year. The film's plot revolved around a small-town girl named Sandhya, who contends with an inability to grief after the death of her husband. However, when she tries to know him after meeting with his ex-girlfriend, she forgives him. The character of Sandhya taught every young woman to make her own decisions in life despite what society says.

READ | Kangana Ranaut reacts to 'Thalaivii' featuring on 2021 Forbes India best-watched film list

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut/@kritisanon/@balanvidya

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: thalaivii, Kangana Ranaut, sherni
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com