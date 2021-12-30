'Thalaivii' To 'Mimi', Powerful Female Roles That Redefined B'wood's Hero-culture In 2021

The 21st century marked a revolution for Bollywood with several female-led films making their way to the silver screens. The 21st year of the century brought many powerful characters which not only inspired the country but also gave the audience some off-beat stories, which were miles away from mainstream Hindi cinema. As the year is about to end, here is a look back to all those female powerful characters who now live rent-free in the audience's hearts.

Powerful female roles in 2021

Jayalalithaa in Thalaivii

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut took the audience through the journey of late actor turned politician J Jayalalithaa's life in her biopic Thalaivii. The film saw how an actor was encouraged to join the world of politics, which was dominated by men. She faced several challenges throughout her journey, but stood still and achieved immense success.

Vidya in Sherni

Another gem by Vidya Balan, Sherni, released on Amazon Prime Video in June, this year. The actor played the role of a forest officer Vidya Vincent in the drama and received rave reviews from the audience. The film's plot revolved around how a female officer tries to save a man-eating tigress despite the involvement of several corrupt colleagues.

Mimi in Netflix's Mimi

Kriti Sanon's latest flick Mimi won hearts with its emotional yet strong storyline. The film was based on how a small-town girl becomes a surrogate for a foreign couple to earn money and fulfils her dream. But, she is forced to tell her family the truth when the couple ditches her. She further chooses to fight against society and raise her child on her own.

Saina Nehwal in Saina

Badminton star Saina Nehwal's story was also narrated in the form of a biopic, Saina. The titular role of former World No. 1 was played by Parineeti Chopra. The film saw how Saina Nehwal chose badminton as her full-time career and ranked number one in the sport with the help of her coach and mother's support.

Rashmi in Rashmi Rocket

The sports drama Rashmi Rocket is based on a small-town girl, who overcame societal barriers and becomes a national-level athlete. However, she hits rock bottom when she is asked to undergo a gender test. The lead role of the athlete was played by Taapsee Pannu.

Sandhya in Pagglait

Netflix's Pagglait was one of the most off-beat but much-needed movies of the year. The film's plot revolved around a small-town girl named Sandhya, who contends with an inability to grief after the death of her husband. However, when she tries to know him after meeting with his ex-girlfriend, she forgives him. The character of Sandhya taught every young woman to make her own decisions in life despite what society says.

