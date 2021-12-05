'Thalaivii's Kangana Ranaut Remembers 'Iron Lady' J.Jayalalithaa On 5th Death Anniversary

As the nation observes J Jayalalithaa's 5th death anniversary, actor Kangana Ranaut, who portrayed the actor/politician in her latest movie, Thalaivii, recently shared a couple of pictures of the late star on social media.

Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movies namely Dhaakad, Tejas, and Tiku Weds Sheru. She was recently honoured with the National Film Award under the category of Best Actress for her role in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga.

Kangana Ranaut's tribute to J Jayalalithaa

Kangana Ranaut recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture of the legendary J Jayalalithaa along with a note of remembrance. The note stated, "1948-2016 5th Anniversary 'Iron Lady' Puratchithalaivi AMMA" and in the end, she wrote "On Amma's Punyatithi" Take a look-

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut

She further shared another picture of her in which she can be seen wearing a green saree and walking on the stage while the others can be seen greeting her with a namaste gesture. Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Remembering the Iron Lady... Purchai Thalaivi Dr J Jayalalithaa" Take a look-

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut

Kangana Ranaut recently visited Radha Janmbhumi in Barsana and revealed how the priest gave her perfume and a pan stating how Radhe smelt heavenly all the time. She even stated how Shri Nath loved but he wasn’t allowed to meet her so he dressed as a woman to come to see her in this temple of Shri Radhe where her baby form is worshipped Shri Krishna is worshipped as a Gopi as in dressed in female clothes. She narrated the story further and wrote that after Shri Krishna left Gokul there was not much information about Radhe because many said Radha was pink like a rose, beautiful like a spell, and older than Krishna and also they were related in some ways.

She also wrote about the time when Lord Krishna left Gokul. "But not many know when Gokul was gloomy, depressed and hopeless after Krishna left, Shri Radhe played his flute and did Raasleela just how Krishna used to on the shore of Yamuna …Like I say history conveniently cut out our women and their contribution to mankind may be Krishna knew this so he told Shri Radhe …My name will never be uttered without you and Krishan will always come after Radha …Radhe Krishan It was a beautiful day", she added.

Image: PTI/ANI