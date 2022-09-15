'Thank God': Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Film Faces Legal Trouble; Here's Why

Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer forthcoming flick Thank God has landed into legal trouble after UP-based advocate Himanshu Srivastava accused the makers and actors of hurting religious sentiments. The development came days after the makers released the film's official trailer, which is based on Indian mythology.

As per the information obtained by Republic Media Network, a complaint has been filed against Thank God in the Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Advocate Himanshu Srivastava stated, "The film is scheduled to release on October 25, its trailer has been released in which our Lord Chitragupta is depicted wrongly in the film." He went on to state, "Seeing and hearing this has caused us great pain and suffering. These people have filmed such a scene for cheap popularity and deliberately created a ruckus. Attempts have been made to hurt religious sentiments."

The advocate continued saying, "We have filed a complaint and have demanded from the court that these three people should be summoned and punished. We have demanded that actor Ajay Devgan, actor Siddharth Malhotra, and director Indra Kumar be punished. November 18 is the date for recording our statement."

The film, which is set to release this Diwali, has spurred controversy in Varanasi as well. Advocate Shashank Shekhar Tripathi stated, "Today the plaintiff Gopal Tripathi has filed a case in the court. We told CJM sahib-- Sir, we do not come from a gang or lobby, we can speak our words only in the court." He further added, "The respect of Hindu gods and goddesses has been made an object of mockery. If action is taken on this, a big message will be sent to the country, such efforts will stop."

More on Thank God

Thank God, written and directed by Indra Kumar is an upcoming fantasy comedy, which is being produced by T-Series and Maruti International. Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh will be seen playing the main leads in the movie. The film is slated for release on October 25, 2022, which falls on Diwali.

Image: PTI