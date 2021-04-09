'Thank God': Lisa Haydon Shares Her Pregnancy Update After Visiting The Doctor

Lisa Haydon on Friday morning took to her Instagram handle to share an update about her pregnancy after visiting the doctor's clinic. The actor mentioned that her baby is healthy. She wrote, "Thank God, Grateful all is well." She posted a stunning picture flaunting her lunch date look. Lisa and her businessman husband Dino Lalvani will be soon welcoming their third baby to this world.

Lisa shares an update on her pregnancy

Earlier, she shared a series of pictures and flaunted her "summer body". She dressed up in an orange bikini and gave a shoutout to her husband Dino Lalvani for clicking some portraits for her.

The couple is already parents to sons, Zack and Leo and Lisa keeps sharing glimpses of her whereabouts with them. On January 25, her son turned 1-year-old and she gave a sneak peek into his beautiful celebration on her lawn. She went on to call him her "sweet boy" and added that he's a "natural-born leader", already living up to his name. She continued that he's her "baby lionheart". "You already show so much determination and have certainly come on a very special mission and we promise to do everything we can to help you. Born for such a time as this. We love you so much," she penned in her note.

Even during Christmas 2020, Lisa Haydon's photos from her intimate celebration surfaced all over the internet. She hoped everyone had a very Merry Christmas and remarked that she missed her family but was also grateful for her friends like family who made her Christmas fun and cosy. Speaking about her kids' whereabouts, she said, "Zack crying to have to keep still, Leo chewing on whatever wrappings he can find, oh well, we happy, not perfect."

On the work front, Lisa was last seen on the big screen in romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016, alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Fawad Khan, among others. The movie garnered mixed reviews from fans and critics alike, whereas the songs remain popular even today. Haydon also hosted the reality show Top Model India in 2018.

Promo Image Source: Lisa Haydon Instagram

