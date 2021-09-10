'Thank You For Bringing Pride': Kim Sharma, Leander Paes Meet Neeraj Chopra; See Photo

After making her relationship public with tennis player Leander Paes, actor Kim Sharma has been sharing pictures of the two. Recently, the two stars met Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra in Mumbai. Neeraj Chopra etched his name in history after winning gold in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 Men's Javelin Throw Final last month as India's jinx of winning a medal in athletics ended after 100 years.

Kim took to Instagram and shared a picture while posing with Neeraj and Leander. In the caption, she thanked the gold winner for bringing ‘pride to the country.’ She also took a moment to hail Leander Paes for starting up with his bronze medal in 1996 at the Olympics. Leander Paes is one of the tennis players who gave recognition to lawn tennis in India and has several laurels to his name, including an Olympics medal. Paes managed a podium finish in the quadrennial event and continues to be the only player to have done so in the history of the game.

Neeraj Chopra poses with Kim Sharma, Leander Paes

In the 1996 Atlanta, Leander Paes had qualified for the men's singles category semi-finals after edging past Pete Sampras and Richey Reneberg and was just two steps away from doing the unthinkable. However, a 7-6,6-3 loss to the then world number 1 and eventual gold medalist Andre Agassi meant that Paes could not compete in the gold medal match.



Previously, Kim Sharma cleared all doubts of her relationship with Leander Paes and shared a picture on Instagram. The Mohabbatein star shared a picture and wrote "Magic" in the caption. The couple's fans widely reacted to the photo as they were thrilled to know about the two. About a month ago, Kim Sharma praised her boyfriend and Tennis player Leander Paes as his Olympic bronze win clocked 25 years. The actor shared a photo of Paes on her Instagram story and wrote, "Congratulations on 25 years of your Olympic medal champ." Kim Sharma and Leander Paes were spotted vacationing in Goa earlier this year. While the couple did not post any picture on their social media handles, a Goa restaurant shared a few snaps from Kim and Leander's vacation.

Image: KIMSHARMAOFFICAL/Instagram