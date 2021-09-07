'Thanks For Everything': Sanjay Dutt Posts Appreciation Note For Union Min Nitin Gadkari

While expressing his gratitude, actor Sanjay Dutt penned an appreciation note for Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. Sanjay Dutt shared a picture with the Union Minister at his residence and thanked him for whatever he has done for his ‘well-being.’ The Panipat actor wrote that he will always be indebted to the love Nitin has bestowed on him.

In the appreciation note, Sanjay wrote, “I cannot express in enough words how grateful I am to have had you by my side for all these years. You have unconditionally supported me in every aspect of my life and I can say with certainty that I will forever remember it. @gadkari.nitin Ji, thank you so much for everything you have done and continue to do for my wellbeing.”

Alongside the note, Sanjay posted a photo of him sharing smiles with union minister Gadkari and producer Jay Patel. Sanjay also praised Jay. "Jay Patel, thank you for being there for me at every step of my life and being a pillar of strength," he added. This is not the first time that the actor has expressed his gratitude to the Union Minister. Earlier, in June, the actor met Nitin Gadkari at his residence in Nagpur and it was said to be a courtesy call. The minister had shared the picture of their meeting on Instagram while thanking Sanjay for his presence. "Abhineta Sanjay Dutt Ji ne Nagpur me srishtachar bhet ki (Sanjay Dutt pays a courtesy visit in Nagpur) (sic)," Gadkari captioned the post then.

On the other hand, the actor juggling between work and family who is currently staying in Dubai is now a Golden Visa holder for the UAE. He had earlier expressed his gratitude and shared that he was ‘honoured’ about the felicitation. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay Dutt is gearing up for the release of K.G.F Chapter 2, wherein he will be seen essaying the antagonist Adheera. The film is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1, which starred Kannada star Yash with Tamannaah Bhatia and Ananth Nag. Sanjay who featured in Bhuj: The Pride of India will also be seen in Prithviraj.

Image Credit: DUTTSANJAY/Instagram