Actor Kareena Kapoor who has always been vocal about her inclination towards fitness recently gave a sneak peek of her preparations behind Thanksgiving dinner. The actor took to her Instagram and shared a video from her workout regime where she performed 108 Surya namaskar or sun salutations with ease so that she can try her hands on the scrumptious pie tonight. For the unversed, Suryanamaskar is known for its many benefits for physical as well as mental, and emotional health.

In the video, the Mujhse Dosti Karogi actor can be seen wearing tight gym pants along with a sports bra as she performs Surya Namaskar in her balcony. While performing the exercises, the actor gets more excited to eat the Thanksgiving 2021 dinner. While sharing the video, she wrote, “108 Surya namaskars done. Grateful, thankful, and ready to eat my pumpkin pie tonight .”

Kareena Kapoor gears up for Thanksgiving 2021 celebrations

The video of the actor was recorded by her instructor from Anshuka yoga and wellness centre. The centre had replied in the comments section saying, "Truly truly deserved pie 🥧😋, happy thanksgiving @kareenakapoorkhan you’re the best ❤️". According to experts, the 12-pose sequence helps cope with sleep issues, improves posture, muscle tone, functions of internal organs, flexibility, blood circulation, and also build focus and burn excess fat.

More about Thanksgiving 2021 celebrations

The festival of Thanksgiving is celebrated to recognise the sacrifices and blessings of the past year. The annual feast of Thanksgiving is to honour the 'first Thanksgiving' in America, in 1619 in Virginia, and in 1621. During this time, the colonists in Plymouth, Massachusetts, later known as the Pilgrims, shared a meal with the Wampanoag Indians. The day generally includes a traditional Thanksgiving meal that typically includes turkey, bread stuffing, potatoes, cranberries, and pumpkin pie.

It is one of the busiest holidays as families get together and celebrate this day with a hearty meal. Americans believe that the festival is modelled on a harvest feast shared by the English colonists (Pilgrims) of Plymouth and the Wampanoag people in 1621. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will next star in the film Laal Singh Chaddha. The Aamir Khan-starrer hits the theatres on the occasion of Valentine's Day next year.

