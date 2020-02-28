'Thappad' Live Updates: Taapsee Pannu's Tour De Force Hits Theatres Today

First trailer of Thappad was released by the makers earlier last month was an eye-opener for many as it made them uncomfortable with its premise. Anubhav Sinha, who has previously helmed films like Mulk and Article 15, attempts to show the reality of the society through Thappad.

The trailer starts with Amrita in conversation with her lawyer after her husband, played by Pavail Gulati, slaps her. She is seen telling her lawyer that even though it was just a slap but he cannot hit her. In the trailer, it is shown that the couple are much in love until the male lead hits Amrita.

The trailer also shows how the society considers a slap a trivial matter and asks a woman to compromise. The trailer ends with Taapsee talking about how the one slap affected her. She says, "Pata hai uss thappad se kya hua. Mujhe woh saari cheeze saaf saaf dikhne lag gayi jise main undekha karke move on karti ja rahi thi."

Have a look: