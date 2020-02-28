The Debate
'Thappad' Live Updates: Taapsee Pannu's Tour De Force Hits Theatres Today

Bollywood News

Taapsee Pannu's much awaited 'Thappad', directed by Anubhav Sinha, lands in theaters on Friday. Here are live updates on movie reviews, audience reactions, promotional updates & everything in between.

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Thappad

Taapsee Pannu's much awaited 'Thappad', directed by Anubhav Sinha, lands in theaters on Friday. Here are live updates on movie reviews, audience reactions, promotional updates & everything in between.
Taste of 'Thappad' in the trailer
2 mins ago | February 28, 2020 13:42

First trailer of Thappad was released by the makers earlier last month was an eye-opener for many as it made them uncomfortable with its premise. Anubhav Sinha, who has previously helmed films like Mulk and Article 15, attempts to show the reality of the society through Thappad.

The trailer starts with Amrita in conversation with her lawyer after her husband, played by Pavail Gulati, slaps her. She is seen telling her lawyer that even though it was just a slap but he cannot hit her. In the trailer, it is shown that the couple are much in love until the male lead hits Amrita.

The trailer also shows how the society considers a slap a trivial matter and asks a woman to compromise. The trailer ends with Taapsee talking about how the one slap affected her. She says, "Pata hai uss thappad se kya hua. Mujhe woh saari cheeze saaf saaf dikhne lag gayi jise main undekha karke move on karti ja rahi thi."

Have a look:

 

'Thappad' releases in theaters today
15 mins ago | February 28, 2020 13:30

Director Anubhav Sinha is back with 'Thappad' which released in theatres worldwide on Friday, February 28. Thappad features Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu playing an educated, upper-middle-class woman who is forced to take stock of her relationship after being slapped by her husband. Taapsee's character in the film is a housewife by choice and, according to the director, it was worth exploring to see how a woman of today takes that decision.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by T-Series (@tseries.official) on

 

 

 

