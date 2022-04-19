Last Updated:

'Thar': Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan & Cast Stun In Chic Attires At Film's Trailer Launch

Anil Kapoor and son Harsh Varrdhan appeared dapper as ever along with the entire cast of 'Thar' at the film's trailer launch event. See pics below.

Image: Instagram/@varindertchawla

Directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, 'Thar' is a revenge thriller that will follow the gritty tale of a young man returning to the remote desert village of Rajasthan to seek vengeance. 

Image: Instagram/@anilskapoor

Sharing the screen space for the second time, Anil Kapoor will be seen in the role of a cop while his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor will play Siddharth, an antique dealer. 

Image: Instagram/@varindertchawla

Apart from the father-son duo, the film also features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Akshay Oberoi and Satish Kaushik in significant roles. 

Image: Instagram/@anilskapoor

Actor Anil Kapoor took to his social media to share pictures of the trailer launch of 'Thar' where the entire cast appeared dapper in their attires. 

Image: Instagram/@varindertchawla

The trailer of the Netflix film garnered the attention of the audience as they commended the cinematography and intriguing plot of the movie. 

Image: Instagram/@anilskapoor

In an interview PTI, Harsh Varrdhan talked about roping in his father for the role as he said, ''Raj and I had discussed the possibility of this happening with dad and it just fit''.

Image: Instagram/@anilskapoor

During the trailer launch, as per Pinkvilla, Anil Kapoor talked about his friendship with Satish Kaushik by saying, ''We both love laughing, and making fun of ourselves''. 

