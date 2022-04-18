'Thar': Anil Kapoor Opens Up On Reuniting With Satish Kaushik; 'We Both Love Being On Set'

Actor Anil Kapoor is back to the OTT platform with another action-drama flick, Thar. Helmed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, the film also stars the Dil Dhadakne Do actor's son, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Satish Kaushik in the lead roles. Thar marks Anil Kapoor and Satish's reunion after their 2002 flick Badhaai Ho Badhaai.

The duo have worked on several projects together including Mr. India, Woh 7 Din, Jamai Raja, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, etc. Recently, during the trailer launch event of Thar, Anil Kapoor shared how he felt reuniting with Satish Kaushik. Continue reading to know what the Malang actor said.

Anil Kapoor opens up on reuniting with Satish Kaushik in 'Thar'

As per Pinkvilla, Anil Kapoor opened up about reuniting with his dear friend Satish Kaushik. The Race 2 fame stated that they both love films, being on set and telling stories, adding, "We love being a part of the director's vision and we love acting. We both love laughing, and making fun of ourselves." Talking about the cordial relationship he shares with Satish Kaushik, Anil Kapoor said, "Jab main nahin hota tab Satish meri burai karta hai and Satish nahin hota toh main uski burai karta hun. (When I'm not present Satish makes fun of me, and when he is not present, I make fun of him)."

Recently, Anil Kapoor also took to his Instagram handle to wish his co-star a 'happy birthday'. Sharing a still from their upcoming film, he wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday, @satishkaushik2178 ! Your birth certificate may say you were born in the 50s, but your smile, charm and passion for life suggest you are the youngest of them all." Kapoor added, "Near or far, from Woh 7 Din in 1982 to Thar in 2022- 40 years of friendship…working with you has always been a pleasure. May your little joys never desert you and may you have your happiest birthday yet (sic)".

'Thar' trailer out

Recently, the makers released the trailer of Thar which showcases the terrific performances by the father-son duo of Anil Kapoor and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, legendary actor Satish Kaushik and the versatile Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film follows Siddharth, an antique dealer’s journey through a remote village in Rajasthan that has recently been rocked by a series of violent killings.

(Image: @anilskapoor/Instagram)