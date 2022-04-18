'Thar': Anil Kapoor Reveals How Son Harsh Varrdhan Rejected Advise, Did Things His Own Way

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is all set to share the screen space with his father veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor in the upcoming drama thriller Thar. Helmed by debutant director Raj Singh Chaudhary, the film shows the young actor in the shoes of Siddharth, an antique dealer while Anil Kapoor will be seen essaying the role of a cop based out of a small village in Rajasthan. The revenge drama will follow the story of the dealer coming to the remote village seeking vengeance.

With a career spanning over four decades, one might expect the 65-year-old to guide his son who is yet to make a big name in the industry. However, the veteran actor recently spoke about how Harsh Varrdhan decided to take matters into his own hands and do things his own way while filming Thar.

Anil Kapoor on Harsh Varrdhan doing things his own way

During the trailer launch event of Thar, as reported by Hindustan Times, Anil Kapoor talked about filming with his son Harsh Varrdhan once again after their 2020 venture Vikramaditya Motwane's AK vs AK where the young actor played a cameo role. The veteran actor recalled discussing a couple of suggestions with Harsh Varrdhan which the latter rejected. Revealing that the actor 'did it in his own way', Anil Kapoor further opined, ''He was right and I was wrong. I enjoyed working with him''.

According to PTI, Harsh Varrdhan also revealed how the film will defy the expectations of seeing a father-son duo on-screen during the trailer launch. Set to release on May 6, 2022, the film is set in the Thar desert of Rajasthan. Talking about his experience of working with his father, who is one of the biggest stars of Bollywood, Harsh Varrdhan revealed that he approached his father as an actor.

He stated, ''The ice was broken with Vikram's film. By the time we got to 'Thar', so much time had been spent, we had done a film together. I was focused on doing my job and not getting overwhelmed by the situation or who else is in the film. So I didn't see it as acting opposite a family member. I just approached the scene the same way I would've if it was anybody else".

