'Thar' Twitter Review: Fans Laud Anil Kapoor-Harsh Varrdhan Starrer's 'captivating' Plot

Raj Singh Chaudhary's action-thriller 'Thar' opened up to fairly decent reviews from netizens, as they hailed Anil Kapoor- Harsh Varrdhan's performances.

Kriti Nayyar
Thar

The father-son duo of Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor recently united for Raj Singh Chaudhary's action-thriller film Thar, which has opened up to fairly good feedback from audiences. Inspired by the Western Noir genre, the film follows an antique dealer, who travels through a remote village in Rajasthan infamous for its violent killings.  He crosses paths with local inspector Surekha Singh, who's investigating these killings. 

The film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh,  Jitendra Joshi, Akshay Oberoi, Satish Kaushik and Mukti Mohan in pivotal roles. Netizens have poured in their reviews for Thar, calling it a 'joy ride' and lauding it for its plot, direction and music score. 

Thar Twitter review 

Audiences didn't cease to shower love on Anil Kapoor, calling him 'steadfastly solid' in the film. However, maintained that the film didn't culminate in the best way possible. Calling the movie 'brilliant', another user wrote, "I loved @AnilKapoor  sir presence in the movie and also loved @HarshKapoor_ in movie but mostly i like @AnilKapoor  sir very much so those who have not seen this movie go and watch it really it's a joy ride."

Giving their verdict on Thar, one mentioned, "And the movie ends with the man who deserves the bevvy @AnilKapoor #Thar...an awesome movie with opposite characters." Another Twitterati described the film as 'extremely engaging' adding that the climax is its biggest USP. Take a look at the reactions. 

More about Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor- Anil Kapoor's Thar

Written and directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, the film has bankrolled by Anil and Harshvarrdhan. It came out on the streaming giant Netflix on May 6. According to PTI, Chaudhary iterated that the film comes with an underlying message. He said, "I'm trying to convey something through this film. It could be anybody whether in a village, a 2-tier city, towns, or even internationally... the film will resonate with every human. If the soul of the film comes through, my job here is done."

