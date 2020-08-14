'That Night...': Sushant's Brother-in-law Shares How He Broke The Tragic News To Shweta

"...it’s been two months since that fateful night and we are still struggling," wrote Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law as two months completed on Friday since the actor died. Sharing how he broke the tragic news to his wife, Vishal Kirti wrote, "I checked the news and was horrified to read that Sushant had allegedly taken his life. I ran over to Shweta’s phone on the other side of the bed and noticed a plethora of missed calls and text messages on her phone as well. And that’s when I did one of the toughest things I have had to do in my life, break the news to Shweta."

Sushant's brother-in-law also shared how he will never be able to forget his wife's first reaction and the conversation she had with her sister — Rani Di. "That night changed our lives forever...," he said.

Kirti further in his blog wrote how they immediately started making plans to fly to India but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was difficult to travel. But they did manage to find one seat for Shweta, Sushant's sister, who flew on June 16 to Delhi from San Francisco. Kirti said the next morning was even more difficult as they had to inform their kids, Sushant's niece, and nephew.

"Why am I sharing all of this? I am sharing this because it’s been two months since that fateful night and we are still struggling. Emotions are still high and eyes are still watery. What was taken away from us that night is hard to express in words. Our lives will never be the same again. However, we hope that an unbiased investigation would shed light on what transpired and perhaps give us some closure so that we can focus on cherishing his memories instead of always wondering what exactly happened with Sushant and why he could not be saved. Hence, my appeal to everyone is to keep pressing for truth so that not only us but all of Sushant’s supporters and well-wishers can find peace," Kirti wrote.

Concluding his blog, Vishal Kirti shared a picture from his wedding and wrote that Sushant was, "always smiling, always compassionate."

