'That's Ridiculous': Minissha Lamba Reacts To Rumors Of Undergoing Plastic Surgery

Actress Minissha Lamba recently dismissed speculations about undergoing plastic surgery during her initial career days to maintain her ‘girl-next-door look’. During her recent conversation with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Minissha squashed all the rumours and called it ‘ridiculous.’ The actress who made her debut in Bollywood with the 2005 film Yahaan opposite Jimmy Shergill, also shared her thoughts on whether these rumours ever ‘bothered’ her or made her upset in the past.

Minissha Lamba addresses plastic surgery rumours

Addressing the rumours, Minissha said that nothing is true and according to her it is completely ‘ridiculous’ to undergo plastic surgery to maintain the ‘girl-next-door look.’ She revealed that she would deny doing the same for anything. Further, when she was asked by Siddharth about whether these rumours affect her or not, Minissha confessed that as actors’ there are certain perks that they enjoy along with some disadvantages. She revealed that actors are bound by rumours and if they want to sustain in this industry then they need to be ‘thick-skinned.”

Minissha has acted in television shows such as Tenali Rama and Internet Wala Love. She also participated in several reality shows to create a mark in the industry. During the candid conversation, Minissha also spoke about a heinous incident that she had to face when she couldn’t afford to buy her own living space in Mumbai. The actor narrated how she was once falsely accused of stealing money by her landlady.

Elaborating about the incident, the Hum Tum Shabana star said when she initially moved to Mumbai, she couldn’t afford a luxurious lifestyle. Back then, Lamba stayed in a PG at a rent of Rs. 5000 per month. At the time, her landlady accused her of stealing money from her cupboard. However, Lamba repeatedly denied doing any such thing. As a result, the actor vacated her PG in a span of two days to keep her honour intact. Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress who has done films like Bheja Fry 2, Bachna Ae Haseeno, and more is set to make her digital debut with a web series titled Kasak. The show will stream on the Ullu app.

IMAGE: MINISSHA_LAMBA/Instagram

