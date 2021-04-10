'That's So Good': Ira Khan Praises Boyfriend Nupur Shikhare's Sketch, Says 'that's Me'

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira who is currently enjoying her quality time with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare at home recently documented the latter’s creative side. Ira took to Twitter and shared a glimpse of her sketch that was made by Nupur while appreciating his artistic skills. The picture drawn by Nupur was that of a baby Ira. While sharing the picture, Ira was amazed to see how Nupur who has sketched just twice in his life, could sketch such a beautiful picture.

Ira Khan praises boyfriend Nupur Shikhare's artistic side

She shared her thoughts on the picture and wrote, “How?! You've only drawn twice in your life! That's so good!” Nupur reposted the story on his Instagram along with heart and hug emoticons. Earlier this week, Ira shared a goofy picture on her Instagram stories with Nupur where she can be seen cuddling with him while getting ‘ready for the lockdown.”

Since then, Ira she has been sharing glimpses of their everyday shenanigans at home, starting from giving each other a makeover or trying their hands on different types of cuisines from various renowned hubs. Ira had made her relationship public in February during Valentine's week. On Promise Day, she shared adorable photos of them on Instagram and wrote, “It's an honour to make promises with and to you... #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy.”

Among their earlier posts had been one where they were seen running together on the treadmill and a post wishing their followers on Diwali. Other posts of Ira, where she opened up on issues like sexual harassment and depression with her personal experiences had become a talking point. On the professional front, Ira had directed a play featuring Hazel Keech in 2019. Nupur is a fitness trainer and had been training Ira for some time now.,





(Image credit: Instagram)

