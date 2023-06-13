Last Updated:

The Archies Cast Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor Jet Off To Brazil

The Archies star cast including Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja and Vedang Raina were spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Anjali Negi
The Archies
1/5
Image: Varinder Chawla

The Archies star cast including Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja and Vedang Raina were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. 

The Archies
2/5
Image: Varinder Chawla

The gang donned matching Netflix merchandise with white and yellow stripes on the sleeves and around the collar. It also had Archies written on the back. 

 

The Archies
3/5
Image: Varinder Chawla

The group was headed to Brazil to attend the Netflix TUDUM 2023 event on June 17. This is an annual event that happens where fans can meet their favourite Netflix characters. 

The Archies
4/5
Image: Varinder Chawla

All of them were in their true elements as they were posing for paps. Laughing out loud and having fun. 

The Archies
5/5
Image: Varinder Chawla

The Archies is based on the American comic franchise Archie Comics. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the project will release later this year. 

