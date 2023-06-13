The Archies Cast Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor Jet Off To Brazil

Quick links:
The Archies star cast including Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja and Vedang Raina were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport.
The gang donned matching Netflix merchandise with white and yellow stripes on the sleeves and around the collar. It also had Archies written on the back.
The group was headed to Brazil to attend the Netflix TUDUM 2023 event on June 17. This is an annual event that happens where fans can meet their favourite Netflix characters.
All of them were in their true elements as they were posing for paps. Laughing out loud and having fun.