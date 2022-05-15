Bollywood star kids Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, and more will be seen in the Hindi adaptation of the popular American comic book series, The Archies. The teaser of the movie was recently revealed by the makers. Directed by Zoya Akhtar and co-written with Reema Kagti, the Netflix project is based on the life of the affable Archie Andrews, a student of Riverdale High School, and his gang.

As evident from the posters and teasers, the makers have shifted the film's setting to an Indian hill station in the 1960s. In a conversation with The Scroll, Reema Kagti spoke about the musical drama and called it a 'true adaptation of the comic'. She also revealed their intent to make it relevant for the younger generation who does not know much about the iconic comics.

The Archies co-writer Reema Kagti reveals film will be a 'true adaptation' of comics

Kagti, who has directed Talaash, Gold and written Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Made in Heaven, among others, told the publication, "We are not dealing with characters who might be Veronica or Betty but our Archies is a true adaptation of the comic." Talking about the makers' target audience for the project, Kagti added, "We hope to not just bring Archie to an Indian audience familiar with the comics but also make it relevant for younger people who may not have read the comics."

Apart from Akhtar and Kagti’s company Tiger Baby Films and Graphic India, the producer of Netflix’s Riverdale and co-CEO of Archies comics, Jon Goldwater, is also bankrolling the project. Apart from Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, the project also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot., Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles.

According to Variety, the film's synopsis reads-

"A musical experience bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves and everything young adult, it still promises to have something for every generation. The film has the iconic gang of The Archies’ at the center of it, and perfectly matches the youthful energy, hope and excitement of the sixties era."