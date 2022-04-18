'The Archies': Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda Begin Shooting For Their Debut Project

As the audience was eagerly waiting to watch Boney Kapoor's daughter, Khushi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda and Shahrukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan mark their debut in Bollywood, it was recently revealed that the upcoming project they were roped in for has finally hit the floors. It was earlier reported that the trio will be making their debut with Zoya Akhtar's directorial titled The Archies, one of the producers of the film, Reema Kagti recently informed everyone that they have begun shooting for the project.

Zoya Akhtar begins shooting for The Archies

Filmmaker Reema Kagti recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture from the set of The Archies depicting that they have begun the shooting of the film. In the cap[tion, while revealing that their movie has hit the floors, she also mentioned that this will be the first solo production under the banner of Tiger baby Films, helmed by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

The moment she posted this online, she began receiving reactions from fans. Many fans took to the comment section and dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis while expressing their love and amazement for Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan's debut movie. On the other hand, many of them extended their love and best wishes to them for their first film while others hoped that they are able to fill the shoes of the popular characters from the Archies comics that are already a hit among the audience. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions-

More about The Archies

Zoya Akhtar announced her project in November last year but she is yet to announce the project and the cast members officially. Several media reports suggest that the shooting of the film will be held in Ooty and in the nearby hilly regions. The star kids will reportedly essay the lead roles of Veronica, Betty and Archie in the film The Archies, based on the popular teen comics of the same name.

