The Battle Story Of Somnath: Anup Thapa Announces Pan India Film On Somnath Temple Raid

A Pan-India epic based on the Turkish invader Mahmud Ghaznavi’s 1025 CE raid on Gujarat’s Somnath temple is currently under development. The film, titled The Battle Story of Somnath, will look at the highly controversial period of history with an emphasis on telling a true story. Somnath temple is also known as the first Jyotirlinga of Lord Shiva.

3 things you need to know:

The battle of Somnath took place in 1025 CE.

The film details Muhammad Ghaznavi’s attack on the Somnath temple.

It is said to be a pan-India film with planned releases in 12 languages.

The Battle Story of Somnath’s animated teaser

The Battle Story of Somnath teaser opens with the Indian subcontinent being highlighted, after which all the Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva also start to glow. The animated teaser then features the text with accompanying visuals, “Chandra Dev made it from gold in Satyug, made from brass by Ravan in Treta-Yug, and Lord Shri Krishna made it from wood in Dvapar-Yug.”

It transitions to Mahmud Ghaznavi, who is defined as the “first biggest invader” in the teaser. The battle was fought only with common people as per the teaser, with 50,000+ sacrificing their lives to protect the integrity of the first Jyotirlinga of Lord Shiva. However, the teaser then cuts to the message, “Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel took the initiative to build Somnath.”

The Battle Story of Somnath is currently under development

The film has been directed and written by Anup Thapa, while Ranjeet Sharma serves as the co-producer. With the production still underway, casting details for the film will be announced at a later date. It will be a Hindi-English bilingual film while also releasing in Tamil, Gujarati, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Nepali, Assamese, Odia, Malayalam, and Kannada.