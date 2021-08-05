'The Big Bang Theory' Star Kunal Nayyar Lauds India men's Hockey Team On Bronze Medal Win

The India men's hockey team scripted history on August 5, 2021, as they won their record of 12th Olympic medal at the 2020's Tokyo Games. The Big Bang Theory actor Kunal Nayyar has lauded the Indian hockey team taking to his official Instagram handle. He shared a screenshot of the team and penned a patriotic caption. The Indian men's hockey team beat Germany by 5-4 in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 bronze medal match, thus winning an Olympic medal by ending a long period of wait of over 41 years.

The Big Bang Theory actor Kunal Nayyar lauds the Indian men's hockey team

Kunal Nayyar, who portrayed the character of Raj Koothrapali in the famous sitcom, has recently taken to the photo-sharing site and praised the Indian men's hockey team for winning the bronze medal at this year's Olympics, defeating Germany 5-4. The team has broken a 41-year drought at the major sports event. The picture is a screengrab where the team can be seen cheering for each other. As for the caption, Raj Koothrapali aka Nayyar simply wrote, "Jai Hind!"

As soon as the picture was posted on Kunal Nayyar's Instagram, many international fans and followers rushed to drop congratulatory messages in the comments section. A fan commented, "Congrats India! Beat us fair and square. Much love from Germany," while another one wrote, "That match was a rollercoaster ride!" with a fire emoticon. A netizen chipped in, "Hello Rajesh koothrappalli akka kunal bhai yes we are so proud of our team jai hind" with a heart-eyed face emoji. Another one added, "Proud moment for all of us…."

The team Captain Manpreet Singh and coach Graham Reid were extremely happy while talking about the victory. Reid during the post-match press briefing said, "It is a fantastic feeling I must admit. It has come after a lot of sacrifices that I think everybody in our group has made." "Actually, before the game, I had said 15 or 18 months but actually, it's more like 15 years. It takes a long time to get where these athletes have gotten over this period," he added.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, the British-Indian actor rose to fame with the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory. The 40-year-old actor has also lent his voice for Vijay's character in the Nickelodeon animation sitcom titled Sanjay and Craig. Nayyar was also featured in Ice Age: Continental Drift, The Scribbler, Dr. Cabbie, Consumed, Trolls, and Sweetness in the Belly.

