'The Big Bull' Director Kookie Gulati To Bring His Own Narrative To The Harshad Mehta Scam

Bollywood director Kookie Gulati's new directorial venture The Big Bull released the first teaser recently. The movie is said to be inspired by the life of Harshad Mehta and his time as the big bull in the stock market. The movie will feature Abhishek Bachchan in the lead who will be headlining the role of The Big Bull. As soon as the teaser was released there were a few viewers who started comparing The Big Bull to the Sony Liv series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta story. However, the director Kookie Gulati in an interview with Mid-Day cleared the air and shared that he has brought his own interpretation to the Harshad Mehta's securities scam and has also fictionalised the narrative wherever necessary.

Kookie Gulati on bringing his own narrative for The Big Bull

According to Mid-Day, the trailer of the movie released today on March 19, 2021. In the trailer, one can see Abhishek Bachchan play the ambitious Hemant Shah (a fictionalised name that is used in the movie instead of Harshad Mehta) who is eager to make his mark in the world and goes to become a force to be reckoned with.

Talking about the movie, the director revealed that Gulati's father had forced him to join the stock market when he was young. He started working for the BSE straight after finishing his schooling from 1990 to 1992. He said that since he has been a witness to one of the biggest securities scam of the world and has had a first-hand experience with it he found it easy to take the reins of the story. He further added that one of the most important things that he kept in mind while directing The Big Bull was to not compromise with the authenticity of the story.

Who is Harshad Mehta?

For the uninitiated was a stockbroker who made his name in the stock market and in the country's political corridors by allying with the most powerful people of India. He was involved in the 1992 securities scam after which he was infamous for being a master manipulator. The Harshad Mehta's securities scam was outed by journalist Sucheta Dalal who exposed that Harshad Mehta had been illegally sourcing money from a bank to finance his buying. A web series titled Scam 1992 released in 2020 to throw light on the Harshad Mehta scam.

Talking about The Big Bull, the movie also stars Illeana D'cruz, Nikita Dutta and Sohum Shah. The director has recreated the city of early 90's Bombay for his movie. The movie is slated to release on April 8 on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.