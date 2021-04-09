Last Updated:

The Big Bull Review: 'Scam 1992' Army Bashes Film; Jr AB's Fans Call Its 'unfair'

Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D'Curz & Nikita Dutta's The Big Bull started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from April 8. Here's what netizens have to say about it.

Source: Snip from The Big Bull Trailer

Abhishek Bachchan's latest outing titled The Big Bull arrived on the screens via the OTT platform, on April 8, 2021. As soon as the film was available for the VIP subscribed users of Disney+ Hotstar, a section of moviegoers flooded the micro-blogging site with their review for it. Interestingly, the film divided the netizens into two sections, where a few were comparing the two-hour-thirty-three-minute-long film to a ten-episode web series, while the other section hailed Abhishek Bachchan's performance. 

The Big Bull Twitter review

Interestingly, Pratik Gandhi starrer Scam 1992 was released on October 9, 2020. And, the show managed to attract the audience. Meanwhile, as soon as the trailer of Abhishek Bachchan's The Big Bull was dropped, it turned out to be a subject of comparison with Pratik Gandhi's web series. As the film and the web series, both deal with a similar subject and are based on a real-life incident, the comparison came into the picture. 

The moviegoers, who compared the film to the web series, called it "disappointing". A netizen in his/her brief review penned that "there is nothing to compare" as "everything has disappointed". Meanwhile, another netizen added that the film was not even 10% of Scam 1992. On the other hand, a Twitter user called it "boring" in his/her one-word review. 

However, the other section of moviegoers, who did not compare the film with the series, lauded Abhsihek's performance and the entire team of the film. In fact, the majority of reviews in the favour of the film praised Abhishek's "excellent skills". Meanwhile, Abhishek's Hemant Shah reminded many of his character in Guru. 

The Big Bull cast & plot details

The film, loosely based on an economical scam of 1992, is directed by Kookie Gulati. Apart from Bachchan, D'Cruz and Dutta, the ensembles star cast of the film also featured Saurabh Shukla and Sohum Shah in pivotal characters. The film also grabbed the attention of the audience as the music album of the film featured a track of popular YouTuber CarryMinati, titled Yalgaar.

