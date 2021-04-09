The Big Bull Review: 'Scam 1992' Army Bashes Film; Jr AB's Fans Call Its 'unfair'

Abhishek Bachchan's latest outing titled The Big Bull arrived on the screens via the OTT platform, on April 8, 2021. As soon as the film was available for the VIP subscribed users of Disney+ Hotstar, a section of moviegoers flooded the micro-blogging site with their review for it. Interestingly, the film divided the netizens into two sections, where a few were comparing the two-hour-thirty-three-minute-long film to a ten-episode web series, while the other section hailed Abhishek Bachchan's performance.

Interestingly, Pratik Gandhi starrer Scam 1992 was released on October 9, 2020. And, the show managed to attract the audience. Meanwhile, as soon as the trailer of Abhishek Bachchan's The Big Bull was dropped, it turned out to be a subject of comparison with Pratik Gandhi's web series. As the film and the web series, both deal with a similar subject and are based on a real-life incident, the comparison came into the picture.

The moviegoers, who compared the film to the web series, called it "disappointing". A netizen in his/her brief review penned that "there is nothing to compare" as "everything has disappointed". Meanwhile, another netizen added that the film was not even 10% of Scam 1992. On the other hand, a Twitter user called it "boring" in his/her one-word review.

Review - #TheBigBull

Rating - 1*/5 â­ï¸



The Big Bull fails to impress, falls flat, forget about comparing not even 10% of SCAM 1992...poor direction,slow narration,dull dialogues terrible BGM adds more pain in the film,a COMPLETE FLOP SHOW ðŸ‘Ž #TheBigBullReview #AbhishekBachchan — Rohitt Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) April 8, 2021

Better To Watch Scam 1992 Again than Wasting Time On ItðŸ™‚

Not Too Bad But Not Even Worth Watch! if the Excuse Is Thats A Web Series And This Is a Movie The Answer Is To Watch “Wolf Of The Wallstreet” you’ll Get Your answer!!#TheBigBullReview #harshadmehta pic.twitter.com/9DPeiTjBOq — Madhav Sakhuja (@SakhujaMadhav) April 8, 2021

Watched #TheBigBullReview last night, there is nothing to compare with #Scam1992 .everything has disappointed As far as direction ,script and diloges are concerne . If we talk about acting Abhishek remind his role from Guru .

1*/5 — Shivendra Pandey (@Shivi92Pandey) April 9, 2021

#TheBigBullReview



â­ï¸â­ï¸



One Word Review: BORING



There Is Nothing In The Movie Skip It #TheBigBull #Scam1992 — Dhruvdeepsinh Jadeja (@Jdhruvdeep31) April 8, 2021

#TheBigBull from Canada: â­



It's pointless and unnecessary drama. Superficial dialogues makes it tedious.



Feels sad for good actors like @juniorbachchan Nd @Ileana_Official

They deserved something better.



It is all what #1992scam wasn't !#TheBigBullReview — Meeraj (@meeraj2709) April 8, 2021

However, the other section of moviegoers, who did not compare the film with the series, lauded Abhsihek's performance and the entire team of the film. In fact, the majority of reviews in the favour of the film praised Abhishek's "excellent skills". Meanwhile, Abhishek's Hemant Shah reminded many of his character in Guru.

#TheBigBullReview despite certain shortcomings I loved the movie...as usual @juniorbachchan was at his best..other than the plot, it was #hemantshah who kept me glued till the end.... keep up the good work sire... — nishant4in (@nishantnair6) April 8, 2021

I still remember the extraordinary performance delivered by @juniorbachchan in Guru.I used to bet that this will always be his best work ever.But, I was wrong.



A must watch! #TheBigBullReview



Don't compare it, Just appreciate it.#TheBigBull #BigBull @DisneyplusHSP @ajaydevgn — Gopal kothari (@thegopalkothari) April 8, 2021

Yes @mehtahansal has set the bar so high with #Scam1992 . But it is unfair to compare a 10 episodes detailed series with a 2.5 hrs movie. #AbhishekBachchan has done full justice to the role given to him. That's why I find these so called Critics Chu*iya. #TheBigBullReview — Benaam (@Benaam01) April 8, 2021

The character Hemant Shah portrayed by @juniorbachchan will make you sit glued to the TV. Though the story is known, it’s the performance of the actors who did justice to the characters. #TheBigBullWatchParty #MovieReview #hemantshah #AbhishekBachchan #TheBigBullreview #Scam1992 — Swagat (@swagatpupun) April 8, 2021

The Big Bull cast & plot details

The film, loosely based on an economical scam of 1992, is directed by Kookie Gulati. Apart from Bachchan, D'Cruz and Dutta, the ensembles star cast of the film also featured Saurabh Shukla and Sohum Shah in pivotal characters. The film also grabbed the attention of the audience as the music album of the film featured a track of popular YouTuber CarryMinati, titled Yalgaar.