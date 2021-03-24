'The Big Bull' Song 'Ishq Namazaa' Teaser Out; Abhishek Says 'love At An All-time High'

The Big Bull's debut song, Ishq Namazaa's teaser has been released today, March 24, 2021. In the only twenty-second clip, we see Abhishek's character hard at work, while his wife, Nikita Dutta's character, showers him with affection. In The Big Bull, Abhishek Bachchan will be witnessed romancing Nikita Dutta for the first time, and the first track from the film gives a glimpse of their relationship. The album, titled Ishq Namazaa, is a love ballad, and sharing the teaser, Bachchan penned 'tomorrow's market prediction'.

Ishq Namazaa teaser release

Fans and followers of Abhishek Bachchan were very excited to see the teaser of the song and they made sure to tell the actor so. Many of the comments comprised of people wishing Abhishek Bachchan well in his upcoming movies and said that they could not wait to see him on the screen once again. One particular person commented by drawing an analogy to exams and said, “Best Wishes! Ur exam time starts now!ðŸ‘ðŸ‘I'm sure of exciting & promising result. U worked really hard n gave ur 1000%”. Some others went on to wish the actor well on his other projects as well.

Abhishek also stated that The Big Bull's first song will be released tomorrow, March 25, 2021. The actor tweeted, "Tomorrow's market prediction: love at an all-time high #IshqNamazaa," followed by a heart emoticon, as he shared the news on social media. The Big Bull is a crime thriller based on the true story of Harshad Mehta, a man accused of multiple financial crimes. Previously, director Hansal Mehta had developed a web series called Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta story on OTT platform SonyLIV converted its lead actor Pratik Gandhi into a real star. Shreya Dhanwanthary played a crucial role in the series.

Meanwhile, Junior Bachchan made headlines recently for his savage retort to a troll who claimed that the actor had a lovely wife that he didn't deserve.

P.S- will get back to you about @DisneyplusHSVIP ‘s marital status. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) March 20, 2021

Meanwhile, Junior Bachchan made headlines recently for his savage retort to a troll who claimed that the actor had a lovely wife that he didn't deserve. “Just curious.. who are you referring to because you've tagged a whole bunch of people?”, Bachchan responded. "I know Ileana and Niki aren't married, so that leaves Ajay, Kookie, and Sohum. P.S. I'll get back to you on the marital status of @DisneyplusHSVIP.”

