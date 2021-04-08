'The Big Bull' Star Nikita Dutta Tests Positive For Covid Amidst Movie Promotions

Starring Abhishek Bachchan and Nikita Dutta, The Big Bull graced the OTT universe on the 8th of April but has received a setback during its promotion. Actress Nikita Dutta has reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is in complete isolation. The threat of Covid-19 is looming gravely on Bollywood as several celebs tested positive recently, and adding to the list is The Big Bull actress.

Nikita Dutta's Covid-19 report

According to the reports from Mid-Day, the actress tested positive on the 3rd of April amid shooting for her upcoming movie Rocket Gang. Assuring her fans, the actress said that she is home quarantined and is on the path of recovery. Giving a health update, Nikita confirmed that she is feeling good and her friends and family have kept her sane and in high spirits.

Nikita Dutta could not participate in promotions

After contracting the disease, as per the guidance of medical experts, Nikita immediately isolated herself which affected the promotional activities of her upcoming film. Expressing her dejection about not being able to continue promoting the movie but still keeping a positive attitude, Nikita urged her fans to pray for the success of the movie more than for her health. She has recovered and currently completing her quarantine days, confirmed the actress to the above report.

About 'The Big Bull'

Directed by Kookie Gulati, The Big Bull is is a crime drama that revolved around the life of the stockbroker Harshad Mehta who was involved in financial scams for a decade and was famously known as the "Big Bull". The cast of the movie includes an ensemble of talented actors such as Ileana D'Cruz, Sohum Shah, Ram Kapoor, and Saurabh Shukla. The movie will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar on the 8th of April as the theatrical release was canceled due to the pandemic.

Nikita Dutta latest Instagram update

The actress is currently promoting her upcoming movie The Big Bull on her social media by sharing several snippets and trailers of the movie. In her recent post, she announced the release of the movie by sharing a clip of Abhishekh Bachchan who could be seen giving financial tips to the audience. The actress also shared another picture with the caption expressing her anticipation of getting the normalcy back.

Promo Pic Credit: Nikita Dutta IG