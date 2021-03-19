'The Big Bull' trailer gives 'Scam 1992' vibes as Abhishek commits 'Mother of all scams'

Abhishek Bachchan’s Guru is often considered one of his best performances, where he plays the role of an ambitious businessman while taking some wrong turns. The actor returns in a similar avatar 14 years later with The Big Bull and though the setting changes from Gujarat to Mumbai, he once again can be seen in a character that ages across decades in the quest for wealth. The trailer of the movie, that released on Friday, promises to take netizens on a gripping journey, while giving ‘Scam 1992’ vibe as well, as it’s reportedly based on the same scamster Harshad Mehta.

Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull trailer out

The trailer of The Big Bull traces the journey of Abhishek aka Hemant Shah, who starts his journey by bribing the higher-ups before he catches on the stock market. The protagonist then achieves success galore with some crooked methods, which he later is told is called ‘insider trading.’ Talk of ‘missing Rs 565 crore’ catches the media attention and in comes Ileana D’Cruz’s character of a journalist trying to unearth the truth.

Be it fighting against the unfaithful in his own group to being imprisoned, Hemant faces numerous obstacles as he seeks polticial support in his quest to become ‘India’s first billionaire.’

As there is no offiical word on The Big Bull being based on Harshad Mehta, one can’t help but notice the similarities it has with the popular web series Scam 1992 that released last year. Be it the stock market in Mumbai, a shirt-to-suit story of a Gujarati man, attention of media on missing money, banks and jails, viewers are likely to draw parallels.

Only difference, apart from the protagonist being named differently here, is that the heart of the action is set five years before, in 1987. The makers called it the ‘Mother of All Scams.’

The Big Bull is directed by Kookie Gulati and one of the producers is Ajay Devgn. The movie also stars Nikita Dutta, Ram Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Sohum Shah, among others. It hits Disney+Hoststatr on April 8.