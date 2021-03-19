'The Big Bull' Trailer Released Now, Celebrities & Fans Praise Abhishek Bachchan

The trailer for the much anticipated Abhishek Bachchan-starrer film, The Big Bull has finally released on Friday, March 19, 2021. The movie is set to arrive on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on April 8, 2021, and fans, as well as celebrities, cannot stop raving about it on social media since the trailer was shared. Scroll down to take a look at the reactions by celebs and audience on social media.

Celebrities and fans respond to The Big Bull trailer

The Big Bull is inspired by the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, and the Indian stock market scams that he carried out between the 1980s and 1990s. The movie features actor Abhishek Bachchan playing the titular role, along with Nikita Dutta as his on-screen wife Jyoti Mehta and Ileana D’Cruz playing the pivotal role of a journalist.

The trailer was released by the makers after a long and extended wait and has been garnering massive love from fans and celebs. A list of celebrities including Riteish Deshmukh, Sujoy Ghosh, Nimrat Kaur, Bipasha Basu, Kunal Kapoor and others have written words of appreciation for the film, take a look.

Wow, this is looking great AB! Its going to stream in the Kapoor household on the very first day ðŸ˜ƒðŸ¤— https://t.co/SR9g00ntxB — Kunal Kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) March 19, 2021

Incredible #TheBigBullTrailer - can’t wait for it my brother @juniorbachchan - am ready with my ðŸ¿ https://t.co/DYsDOEcNZC — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 19, 2021

The Big Bull! Reason I have the Hotstar subscriptions still on !!! You go @juniorbachchan — Piyu (@PBnrg) March 18, 2021

Woooahhh !! What a trailer ðŸ˜ Got Goosebumps! Can't wait for #8thApril and what a energy you put in the role AB.... Amazing ...most appreciable...ðŸ˜u did full justice...'Ab sach me bomm phutega ' ! What a performance AB ðŸ‘ŒAll the very best ! You banged ! #TheBigBull #trailer ! — Shweta Vyas (@shwetavyas007) March 19, 2021

If not for anything but that Cheeky Smile which you depicts in such character like GURU and now here always makes me engrossed to your performance ðŸ‘Œ — Viswa Pradeesh S (@Viswa_VPS) March 19, 2021

Reminds me of one of my favorite movies..... Who can forget....Mere ko yeh golf khelna nahi aata… Yeh ghode ki race bhi nahi khelta… Lekin apne dhande ka mazboot khiladi hoon main.... ~Guru

Wish you the best for #TheBigBull too — Anand Bhatt (@anand78in) March 19, 2021

A few of the Twitter users went on to compare the upcoming film with the recent Hansal Mehta directed show Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, which was also based on the same topic. However, the director himself, as well as the lead actors Prateek Gandhi and Shreya Dhanwantary took to the micro-blogging site and requested people for giving the project a fair chance and not indulge in comparisons. Here’s what they had to say.

Please don’t make unfair comparisons. There can be multiple tales on the same story. Every story-teller will have his own way and should be seen independent of the other. This film has so many talents involved just like my show. They’ve done their best and they deserve your love. https://t.co/vHp8CSlmCU — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 19, 2021

Congratulations @juniorbachchan and the whole team of #TheBigBull .

The trailer looks promising. Looking forward to watch the film. https://t.co/u2d4LbFHKM — Pratik Gandhi (@pratikg80) March 19, 2021

More about The Big Bull

The movie has been helmed by Kookie V Gulati, with Anand Pandit, Vikrant Sharma and Kumar Mangat Pathak as co-producers. The movie’s cast will also include, Sumit Vats, Mahesh Manjrekar, Ram Kapoor, Soham Shah, Lekha Prajapati, Sanjeev Pandey, Saurabh Shukla and Samir Soni in supporting roles. The cinematography has been led by Vishnu Rao with editing by Dharmendra Sharma. The Big Bull was initially set for a theatrical release in October 2020 but was shifted to OTT post coronavirus pandemic led to the global shutdown.