'The Big Bull' Trailer Released Now, Celebrities & Fans Praise Abhishek Bachchan

The Big Bull Trailer released on March 19, 2021, and fans, as well as celebrities, are appreciating it massively on Twitter, read along to take a look.

The trailer for the much anticipated Abhishek Bachchan-starrer film, The Big Bull has finally released on Friday, March 19, 2021. The movie is set to arrive on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on April 8, 2021, and fans, as well as celebrities, cannot stop raving about it on social media since the trailer was shared. Scroll down to take a look at the reactions by celebs and audience on social media. 

Celebrities and fans respond to The Big Bull trailer 

The Big Bull is inspired by the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, and the Indian stock market scams that he carried out between the 1980s and 1990s. The movie features actor Abhishek Bachchan playing the titular role, along with Nikita Dutta as his on-screen wife Jyoti Mehta and Ileana D’Cruz playing the pivotal role of a journalist.

The trailer was released by the makers after a long and extended wait and has been garnering massive love from fans and celebs. A list of celebrities including Riteish Deshmukh, Sujoy Ghosh, Nimrat Kaur, Bipasha Basu, Kunal Kapoor and others have written words of appreciation for the film, take a look.

A few of the Twitter users went on to compare the upcoming film with the recent Hansal Mehta directed show Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, which was also based on the same topic. However, the director himself, as well as the lead actors Prateek Gandhi and Shreya Dhanwantary took to the micro-blogging site and requested people for giving the project a fair chance and not indulge in comparisons. Here’s what they had to say.

More about The Big Bull

The movie has been helmed by Kookie V Gulati, with Anand Pandit, Vikrant Sharma and Kumar Mangat Pathak as co-producers. The movie’s cast will also include, Sumit Vats, Mahesh Manjrekar, Ram Kapoor, Soham Shah, Lekha Prajapati, Sanjeev Pandey, Saurabh Shukla and Samir Soni in supporting roles. The cinematography has been led by Vishnu Rao with editing by Dharmendra Sharma. The Big Bull was initially set for a theatrical release in October 2020 but was shifted to OTT post coronavirus pandemic led to the global shutdown.

 

 

 

