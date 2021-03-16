The Big Bull Trailer To Release On March 19; Ileana D' Cruz Thrills Fans With A Teaser

One of the much-anticipated movies, The Big Bull has already been creating a buzz on the internet ahead of its release. One of the pivotal actors from the film, Ileana D’ Cruz, recently unveiled the release date of the movie along with the date of release of The Big Bull trailer. She also shared a teaser trailer of the movie to give a glimpse of what kind of thrill was on the way for all the fans awaiting the release of the film.

The Big Bull trailer to come out on March 19

Ileana D' Cruz recently took to her Instagram handle and posted The Big Bull teaser for all her fans that managed to escalate their curiosity for the film. The teaser gave a thrilling glimpse of a promising plotline with Ajay Devgn as the narrator of the film. In the caption, she stated that her upcoming movie The Big Bull will showcase the mother of all scams and added that The Big Bull trailer will be released on March 19, 2021. She then added that the movie will finally be released on April 8, 2021, on Disney+ Hotstar. She then tagged all the cast members of the movie.

The fans expressed their excitement for the movie by adding tons of heart and star-eyed emojis in the comments while many others praised the teaser as to how it looked awesome. Many of the fans also added how they were eagerly waiting for the movie to release and drop in heart and fire symbols in the comments. Have a look at some of the fans’ reactions to The Big Bull’s teaser trailer shared by Ileana D’ Cruz.







The Big Bull plot, cast & more

Directed by Kookie Gulati, the movie will follow the life of Harshad Mehta and will focus on his financial crimes over a time span of ten years. Actor Abhishek Bachchan will be essaying the lead role of Hemant Shah in the film while the other significant actors in the cast include Nikita Dutta as Jyoti Mehta, Ileana D'Cruz as Sucheta Dalal, Sohum Shah as Ashwin Mehta, Ram Kapoor as Shantilal Mehta, Lekha Prajapati as Tara, Sumit Vats and Sanjeev Pandey. The movie is bankrolled by Ajay Devgn, Anand Pandit, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers decided to release it on Hotstar rather than releasing it theatrically.

