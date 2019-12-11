'Rom Rom' Song In 'The Body': Emraan Hashmi & Sobhita Dhulipala Share A Sizzling Chemistry

Emraan Hashmi is all set to hit the silver screen with his upcoming film titled The Body which also stars the Made In Heaven actor Sobhita Dhulipala, Vedhika and the veteran actor Rishi Kapoor in the lead roles along with Emraan. Recently, Sobhita Dhulipala shared the teaser of the new song Rom Rom which is all set to release on Thursday.

On her Instagram handle, Sobhita Dhulipala shared a short video of a romantic number from the film titled Rom Rom which is sung by Indian Idol contestant Sunny Hindustani and Shamir Tandon. The video features Emraan Hashmi and Sobhita Dhulipala romancing for the first time on screen. It shows glimpses of picturesque locations in yacht, pools and various other places. Watch the video here:

About the film

The film is an investigative thriller that revolves around a missing dead body. The film was first released in 2012 in Spanish. Later, it was unofficially remade in Kannada and Tamil. Later, and was again remade into The Vanished in Korea in 2018. The Spanish version of the film was very well-received by the audience and also received positive reviews. The Hindi remake will be starring Emraan Hashmi along with Rishi Kapoor in the pivotal roles. The Body will also feature Raman Raghav 2.0 actor Sobhita Dhulipala and Rukhsar Rehman. The movie is being directed by Jeethu Joseph. The director of the film is popular for his Malayalam films as well as the Bollywood movie Drishyam. Watch the trailer of The Body here:

