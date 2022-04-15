'The Delhi Files': 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Witness Surjit Singh Says 'youth Need To Know'

Surjit Singh who witnessed the horrific 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi spoke with the Republic after the director of "The Kashmir Files" Vivek Agnihotri announced his next project: "The Delhi Files". He said that there definitely should be a movie on the anti-Sikh riots of 1984.

Surjit Singh who had seen the cruelty and felt the pain of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots first-hand, welcomed the announcement of the movie "The Delhi Files" by Vivek Agnihotri. He said, "If this film is made we will all welcome it." He called the 1984 riots a genocide and blamed Congress for it. "The reality of 1984 must come out. Rajiv Gandhi made it happen. There definitely should be a movie on it. Justice is still pending. The new generation should also know what Rajiv Gandhi did," Surjit Singh told Republic. He further added that everyone must know about the crimes of Congress in 1984. "Everyone must know what Congress did when Indira Gandhi died. Women were raped. It was a genocide," he said.

He said that the world must know what Congress did. "They killed 6,000 Sikhs in Delhi," he said. Singh also mentioned the killing of 300 Sikhs in Kanpur. He further added that several Sikhs were killed and burnt alive in the furnace in Jharkhand's Bokaro.

'The Delhi Files'

After the success of The Kashmir Files, director Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter and announced the beginning of yet another intriguing project 'The Delhi Files'. The director who is known to dig out stories of the past while highlighting the atrocities, and injustice, recently announced about beginning his next project. The director had actually announced the project last year in September with a motion poster.

Vivek Agnihotri begins shooting for 'The Delhi Files'

Now, as he moves on to another story, the director shared a picture from the sets while thanking fans for the immense love and support that they had showered on the previous release. Apart from this, 'The Tashkent Files' director even explained how he reached out to every citizen while spreading awareness about the genocide and injustice that was done to the Kashmiri Hindus in 1990.

“I thank all the people who owned #TheKashmirFiles. For the last 4 yrs, we worked very hard with utmost honesty & sincerity. I may have spammed your TL but it’s important to make people aware of the GENOCIDE & injustice done to Kashmiri Hindus. It’s time for me to work on a new film. #TheDelhiFiles.”, the post read.

After 'The Tashkent Files' and 'The Kashmir Files', director Vivek Agnihotri had decided to complete the trilogy with 'The Delhi Files' which defines the 'untold stories of independent India.' The director unveiled the poster of the film in September 2021 and it bore the tagline, 'Right to Life'. The Delhi Files will be produced by Abhishek Agarwal Arts and Vivek's 'I am Buddha' Production.