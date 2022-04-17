'The Delhi Files': Vivek Agnihotri Says Film Will Expose 'dark Chapter Of Indian History'

Following the huge success of The Kashmir Files, director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri announced the third instalment of his planned trilogy, 'The Delhi Files' on Friday. The news took the internet by storm after Vivek Agnihotri made the announcement though it garnered support from and around the country. As per ANI, Vivek Agnihotri recently opened up about the film and revealed that apart from shedding light on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots where 3,350 Sikhs were killed following the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards, the movie will also unveil the truth of Tamil Nadu and will include episodes right from Mughals to British and modern times.

He said, "History should be evidence and fact-based. It should not be narrative-based. In India, the problem is that a lot of people write history based on the narrative or their political agenda and the political agenda of India mostly has been the western secular agenda therefore, the great Indus civilisation is always ignored and it is made to believe that we are weak people and everything that we've learnt is from Western rulers or invaders, that's why it is wrong."

Stating further, he also added that it is a dark chapter of Indian history. "The way the entire Punjab terrorism situation was handled was inhuman and it was purely from vote bank politics and that's why terrorism was cultivated by the Congress party in Punjab. First, they created it, then they destroyed it and then killed lots of innocent people and then they covered it up. Till date, there has been no justice. But if history is taught to people and facts are told to people, they will stand up and seek justice and that's when the government bend down."

Vivek Agnihotri further shed light on the upcoming Delhi Files and revealed that it will also tell a lot of truths about Tamil Nadu as well. Stating further, he mentioned that the movie will showcase how the people who ruled Delhi destroyed the entire nation.

Narayan Thirupathy, the official BJP Spokesperson of Tamil Nadu spoke to Republic TV and welcomed Vivek Agnihotri to make the film that also delves into the history of ancient and modern Tamil Nadu. Stating further, he even praised his recently released film The Kashmir Files and hoped that the filmmaker, Vivek Agnihotri will bring more facts and reality through his film.

Furthermore, even VCK Spokesperson Vikraman spoke to Republic TV about Vivek Agnihotri coming up with a new film, Delhi Files, focussing on the 1984 Delhi riots and stating that everyone is entitled to express their views and there shouldn't be any restrictions.

Vivek Agnihotri begins work on 'The Delhi Files'

After the massive success of 'The Kashmir Files', Vivek Agnihotri has announced the beginning of yet another intriguing project 'The Delhi Files'. Taking to Twitter, he said, "I thank all the people who owned #TheKashmirFiles. For the last 4 yrs we worked very hard with the utmost honesty & sincerity. I may have spammed your TL but it’s important to make people aware of the GENOCIDE & injustice done to Kashmiri Hindus. It’s time for me to work on a new film." 'The Delhi Files' will be produced by Abhishek Agarwal Arts and Agnihotri's I am Buddha Production. The movie will hit the silver screen in October 2022.

