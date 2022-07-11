'The Devotion Of Suspect X': Fan Shares BTS Pic From Sets; Puzzled Director Ghosh Reacts

Actors Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat are looking forward to the release of their upcoming film, based on the Japanese novel, The Devotion of Suspect X. After the team wrapped up the shooting schedule recently, a fan shared a BTS picture from the sets that caught the attention of the director Sujoy Ghosh. The shooting of the film, an adaptation of the Japanese bestseller The Devotion of Suspect X, was completed in June.

Ever since the project that will mark Kareena’s debut on OTT has been announced, fans have been keeping a close eye on the shooting schedule so that they don’t miss the latest updates. After Kareena Kapoor announced the film’s wrap-up with pictures from the sets, a fan posted a BTS pic of the team that left Sujoy puzzled.

Fan shares BTS pic from The Devotion of Suspect X sets, director reacts

In the picture, the Good Newwz star can be seen wearing a checked blue shirt and denim as she stood next to Sujoy with her hand on his shoulder. The director, on the other hand, opted for an off-shoulder black T-shirt and pants. The team smiled as they posed for the camera. The fan captioned the post and wrote, "BTS ..one from #devotionofsuspectx sets @sujoy_g #KareenaKapoorKhan ..teamwork."

how do you get these photos? i want https://t.co/ue5UADxsVM — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) July 10, 2022

The picture instantly received a reaction from Ghosh, who was shocked and reshared the photo on his Twitter handle. "How do you get these photos? I want," he wrote. The filming was held in several places across West Bengal.

For the unversed, the streaming platform Netflix officially announced the film, based on the 2005 novel by Keigo Higashino, in March. The movie is bankrolled by 12th Street Entertainment, Northern Lights Films in association with Sujoy's banner Boundscript and Seoul-based production house Kross Pictures.

While announcing the wrap, Kareena had written, “DSX! The best crew, best ride, best times… and I'm pretty sure the best film too. Get ready @netflix_in… this one is ... @jayshewakramani @akshaipuri @itsvijayvarma @jaideepahlawat #SujoyGhosh (sic)," alongside the pictures with the team. Talking about the project earlier, Sujoy said in a press statement that it's "probably the best love story I’ve ever read.”

He said that it was an honour to have gotten the chance to adapt the novel into a film. On the other hand, Kareena will also be seen alongside Aamir Khan in their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Bankrolled jointly by Aamir Khan, Paramount Pictures, and others, the film is an adaptation of the critically acclaimed Hollywood film Forrest Gump (1994) starring Tom Hanks.

