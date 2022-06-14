Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently busy shooting for her Over-the-Top (OTT) debut, The Devotion of Suspect X, recently shared a picture from the sets of the forthcoming film. The actor is known to actively apprise her fans about her personal and professional life on social media by sharing photos and videos from the sets.

Kareena Kapoor reveals “Aaj Ka Mood” on Her Instagram

The actor took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a picture on her Instagram story, giving her fans a glimpse of the sets. The Jab We Met star's teammates were busy preparing for a scene while director Sujoy Ghosh could be seen overseeing the setting. Kareena captioned the post as “Aaj Ka Mood” with a star emoji.

Not just the recent one, a few days ago as well, the 41-year-old had posted a picture on her Instagram from the sets, captioning it as “In the middle of shooting an intense scene with Mr. Ghosh… does this happen to most actors? #Crackingup #Happiness #DevotionofSuspectX”. The picture was in a black and white filter, where she was seen laughing at something.

Not only Kareena but her co-star in the film, Vijay Varma, also updated the fans about the film’s shooting on his social media handles. The actor posted a video of himself, where he recreated the popular dialogues from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. He captioned the post as “The only Gag I ever wanted to play with @KareenaKapoorKhan, the only and ultimate Poo from behind the scenes of #DevotionofSusoectX”. Fans loved the amusing interaction between Kareena Kapoor and Vijay Varma and the comment section was proof of it. Vijay Varma posted another picture of him and Kareena, in black and white, captioning it “Beauty and the Beast. (From left to right)” ending it with an emoji.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on the work front

Kareena Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming much-anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha, which also stars Amir Khan, who has also donned the hat of a producer for the film. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2022.