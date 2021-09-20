Last Updated:

'The Empire' Star Aditya Seal To Tie The Knot With Anushka Ranjan In November? Read Here

As per reports, 'The Empire' star Aditya Seal is all set to tie the knot with his girlfriend Anushka Ranjan in November 2021. Read More.

Written By
Fengyen Chiu
aditya seal

Image: Instagram/@adityaseal


Bollywood actor Aditya Seal has managed to carve an identity for himself in the industry over the years with movies and shows like Tum Bin 2, Namaste England, Student of The Year 2, Indoo Ki Jawani, 99 Songs and web series The Empire. The actor has been dating actor-model Anushka Ranjan for the past few years. As per reports, the couple is all set to tie the knot this year in November.

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan to tie the knot soon?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aditya Seal (@adityaseal)

A source told Pinkvilla that the preparations of Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan's wedding ceremony has begun and the wedding is the most talked about topic amongst the couple's families. The source further added that the date is locked as the duo is set to tie the knot on November 21. The source further informed that the wedding will take place keeping all COVID protocols in mind and that the couple has already decided on their outfits, as also the other fancy stuff in and around the wedding. The duo has often stayed mum about their relationship in front of the media but are often seen sharing pictures of each other from vacations and have also been seen complimenting each other on social media. 

Last year, in an interview with Pinkvilla, The Empire actor spoke about how he managed to spend time with his ladylove Anushka during the lockdown. The actor said that they often spoke over the phone and FaceTime each other but there wasn't much to talk about because there was nothing interesting happening in their lives then. Aditya added that Anushka and he have a common group of friends and they try to play some games together and that's how he and his friends kept themselves busy.

A post shared by Aditya Seal (@adityaseal)
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aditya Seal (@adityaseal)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditya Seal was recently seen in the historical fiction period drama The Empire. The series is based on the novel series Empire of the Moghul by Alex Rutherford, and stars Shabana Azmi, Kunal Kapoor, Drashti Dhami and Dino Morea in the lead roles alongside Seal. The first season of the series opened to generally favourable reviews with praise for the show's visuals, sets, costumes and the performance of the main cast. The series has been renewed for season 2.

Image: Instagram/@adityaseal

