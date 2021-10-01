‘The Empire’ Star Dino Morea Opens Up About Rough Patches In His Career

Best-known for his work in The Empire, Hostages, Tandav and more, Dino Morea recently opened up about the rough patches he faced in his career along the way. In an interview with ANI, the actor mentioned that there was a time in his life when he was only approached by makers for 'mediocre' projects. He went on to say that he had to wait a long while before he bagged great opportunities in his career path.

Dino Morea opens up about rough patches in his career

In a recent interview with ANI, Dino Morea mentioned that he had been waiting for 'great opportunities' for a very long time. He said that he did not accept any 'mediocre or terrible roles' that were being offered to him from 2011 to 2017. After rejecting countless roles, the actor then began to worry if he would ever be offered good roles. However, he did not let his fear faze him but continued to work on himself and brush up on his skills. He did this so that when the time came, he would be able to go on sets and perform well.

The actor, who began his journey in the Bollywood film industry with Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi in 1999, mentioned during an interview that he was 'hungry' for good work. He thanked the universe for rewarding him with good work after he was prepared and ready to begin the second innings of his journey as an actor. He also mentioned that he believes that the 'red lights' in his career have now turned green. The actor believed that although the wait for good work was scary, it was 'worth it'. He also thanked his fans and followers for showering him with heaps of love and praise for his role in The Empire, in which he stepped into the shoes of the antagonist. The Empire is a historical drama that streams on OTT platform, Hotstar. Starring Shabana Azmi, Kunal Kapoor, Drashti Dhami and others, the series was created by Nikkhil Advani.

In the interview, apart from speaking about his life as an actor, Dino Morea also opened up about his stint as a producer. He mentioned that he wants to be involved in the industry and make and produce good content, and also act in good titles. He mentioned that everyone is currently raising the bar and he hopes that this time can be a 'special' one for him.

With input from ANI

Image: Instagram.@thedinomorea