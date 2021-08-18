'The Empire' Stars Kunal Kapoor & Dino Morea Give Character Preparation Insights

Disney Plus Hotstar is all set to release its historical fiction series The Empire soon. As the series gears up for its premiere, the cast members of the show held a virtual press conference. During the conference, lead cast members Kunal Kapoor and Dino Morea revealed how they prepared for their respective characters in the show.

Kunal Kapoor & Dino Morea talk about their characters

The Empire is an upcoming historical fiction series created by Nikhil Advani. The series features Kunal Kapoor as Mughal emperor Babur, as per IGN, Kunal while talking about his character in the show said, "Two things that I found really interesting [about this part]. One was a character that was physically very strong but had moments of great emotional weakness. The other thing that I found very interesting was that this character eventually becomes the king. But he's racked with an incredible amount of self-doubt whether he deserved this or not."

Rang De Basanti actor added, "So, for me, those were very interesting things to play in the character. The other thing that was very interesting for me was that the character spans 25 years. So, there's a younger Babur, and then there's a much older Babur. It was about making very subtle changes in the two, whether it was in the physicality, whether it was in the voice, but I think mostly it was [regarding] how the character felt about himself.

Meanwhile, Dino Morea who plays the role of Shaybani Khan said that his character was a very menacing, savage and brutal character. Morea said, "There's a history as to why he is so. For me, that's obviously going against what I am, or how I am. So right from the body language, to the way he spoke, the way he looked at a person, everything had to be menacing about this person. Everything had to be about you, never know what his next move will be, whether he would hug you, or whether he would kill you. So, to get into that, for me, the only way was to have a sort of animalistic behaviour." He compared his character to a panther and added he just tried to follow the body language of that animal and everything went smoothly after that.

(Image Credits: Kunal Kapoor and Dino Morea's Instagram)