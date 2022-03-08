Madhuri Dixit is currently enjoying the success of her latest released Netflix series, 'The Fame Game'. Released on 25 February 2022, it is among the top 10 web series on Netflix which makes it clear that her aura and acting is still liked by a large population.

The story of the popular web series revolves around the life of Anamika Anand, played by Madhuri Dixit. Fans see her as a perfect yet established star but are not aware of her real-life that she does not showcase to the outside world.

Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra & Ishaan Khatter join Madhuri Dixit for dance

Meanwhile, film critic, Taran Adarsh has dropped an exciting piece of information by sharing a glimpse of Madhuri Dixit's number 'Dupatta' from the web series, 'The Fame Game'. The post features Varun Dhawan, shaking a leg with Madhuri Dixit on the same song. The video starts with Varun's voice as he can be heard saying, "Dancing with Madhuri Ma'am was amazing, I don't think there is one word to describe her, for me she is the Dhak Dhak girl because she has captured millions of hearts."

With this, Taran Adarsh has also revealed that Sidharth Malhotra and Ishaan Khatter will also be a part of this song. He tweeted, "VARUN DHAWAN, SIDHARTH MALHOTRA, ISHAAN KHATTER WITH MADHURI DIXIT... #VarunDhawan, #SidharthMalhotra and #IshaanKhatter - the Gen-Z stars - shake a leg with #MadhuriDixit for #TheFameGame, which marks #MadhuriDixit's digital debut... Now streaming on #Netflix. #KaranJohar (sic)".

A day before, Ishaan Khatter had shared a picture, featuring him and Madhuri Dixit. Ishaan donned a grey-coloured velvet blazer paired with a sheer t-shirt, while Madhuri added her charm to her look as she chose to wear a navy blue ethnic attire. Captioning the post, Khatter wrote, "Arm in arm with the queen of charm! @madhuridixitnene (sic)".

Madhuri Dixit on 'The Fame Game'

Madhuri Dixit had recently opened up about her role to Variety. She said, "People have imagined her to be the ideal, perfect person with the perfect life – why should she disappear? And then how all the secrets come out, I thought that was very fascinating." People should know- 'Oh, she’s a big star like Madhuri Dixit’ – she’s that stature and at that height of her career".

(Image: @taranadarsh/Twitter)