'The Family Man 2': Vicky Kaushal Is Convinced That Chellam Sir Is "greater Than" Google

The Family Man 2 has become a roaring success within the first weekend since its premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 4, 2021. Although Manoj Bajpayee's Srikanth remains to be a fan-favourite character this season around as well, he has received tough competition from Chellam Sir's character, essayed by Uday Mahesh, as fans recently made him trend on Twitter because they're convinced he's the human version of "Google". Now, actor Vicky Kaushal has also joined the bandwagon by sharing his hilarious take on The Family Man 2's Chellam Sir.

Chellam Sir is "greater than" Google for Vicky Kaushal

Just like million others, Bollywood sensation Vicky Kaushal also spent last weekend binge-watching the newly-released web series The Family Man 2 on Amazon Prime Video. While the Uri: The Surgical Strike star didn't share his review of this espionage action thriller, he is convinced that Cheelam Sir's character in the series is the human version of Google. In fact, Vicky feels Cheelam Sir is "greater than" Google. Yesterday, i.e. June 6, the 33-year-old took to his Instagram stories and wrote, "#CheelamSir > Google". For the unversed, Chellam sir is shown to be a retired member from NIA, who helps Srinkath and other TASC members in Tamil Nadu and provides the team with valuable information in The Family Man 2.

Check out Vicky Kaushal's Instagram Story below:

More about "The Family Man 2"

The much-awaited second season of The Family Man has also been written and directed by filmmaker-duo Raj & DK, along with Suparn S Verma. Alongside Manoj and Uday, its cast also boasts of Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Hinduja, Sharad Kelkar, Dalip Tahil, Darshan Kumaar and many others. The official plot synopsis of The Family Man 2, according to Amazon Prime Video's website, reads:

Srikant Tiwari has quit TASC and works in the private sector to spend more time with the family. A powerful new enemy forces him to return. Srikant has to now uncover and thwart a dangerous coalition between an old foe and a dormant group of foreign insurgents. But the danger is much closer to home. This time around, nobody is safe!

Watch The Family Man 2's trailer on YouTube here:

IMAGE: VICKY KAUSHAL'S INSTAGRAM & A STILL FROM THE FAMILY MAN 2

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.