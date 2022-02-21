'The Family Man 3': Manoj Bajpayee Starrer To Go On Floors By End Of 2022: Reports

Ever since The Family Man creators, Raj and DK announced that the show was renewed for a third season, fans have been waiting in anticipation ever since the second instalment, The Family Man season 2 garnered positive responses from critics and the audience alike. Even before the release of season 2, creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K aka Raj and DK announced that the show was renewed for season 3. Fans of the Manoj Bajpayee starrer have been eagerly waiting for an update about The Family Man 3. As per new reports, season 3 of The Family Man is set to go on floors by the end of 2022.

The Family 3 to begin shooting by end of 2022

A source close to the makers Raj and DK told Pinkvilla that the duo has started writing the script based on the ending of season one. The source added that while the duo has cracked the idea, they are still developing the story and will wrap that up soon. If things go accordingly, The Family Man 3, is expected to roll by the year-end. Additionally, more supporting cast will be joining the third season soon, casting for which will begin soon after the script is completed.

More about The Family Man

The Family Man stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man secretly working as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictitious branch of the National Investigation Agency. The Family Man received eleven nominations at the 2020 Filmfare OTT Awards. It eventually won five awards – Best Series (Critics), Best Director (Critics), Best Actor (Critics) for Manoj Bajpayee, Best Actress (Critics) for Priyamani and Best Dialogues.

Season 2 of the show released on June 3 and featured South Indian actress Samantha Akkineni making her OTT debut as the main antagonist of the show. The second season of the show focused on a terrorist attack by a rebel group led by Samantha's character Rajalakshmi. The ending scene of season 2 hinted at the premise of season 3 that will follow the link between the COVID-19 pandemic, China and the North-eastern states of India as they use COVID-19 as a distraction to attack India.

