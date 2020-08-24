'The Ghazi Attack' Cast Has Kay Kay Menon, Rana Daggubati & Others; Know Character Details

The Ghazi Attack is a war-at-sea film written and directed by Sankalp Reddy. Released in 2017, the movie is based on the mysterious sinking of PNS Ghazi during Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. It was released in Telugu and Hindi, along with a dubbed version in Tamil, worldwide. The film earned positive responses from the audiences and had a successful run at the box office.

The Ghazi Attack cast

Kay Kay Menon as Captain Ranvijay Singh

The Ghazi Attack cast features Kay Kay Menon in the role of Captain Ranvijay Singh. He is the commander of S21 submarine dispatched by the top command for surveillance. He has a temper, but also has authority over his crew and is one of the most respected navy officers.

Rana Daggubati as Lt. Commander Arjun Varma

Lieutenant Commander Arjun Varma is portrayed by Rana Daggubati in The Ghazi Attack. He is sent on the S21 submarine surveillance mission by the Indian Navy Admiral. He has been given an order to ensure that Capt. Ranvijay Singh does not confront any Pakistani warships due to his temper and trigger a war. However, due to unfortunate events, he has to show his brilliance under pressure after taking the command of S21.

Atul Kulkarni as Lieutenant Commander Santosh Devraj

Atul Kulkarni plays the role of Lieutenant Commander Santosh Devraj. He is the Executive officer of S21 submarine. He is an admirer of Captain Ranvijay Singh's work and has worked with him several times. At first, Santosh refuses to listen to the command of Arjun Varma but gives-in when critical situations occur, with S21 facing attacks from Pakistani submarine Ghazi.

Taapsee Pannu as Dr Ananya

Dr Ananya is a Bangladeshi refugee. The role is essayed by Taapsee Pannu in the cast of The Ghazi Attack. She is rescued by Lt. Commander Arjun Varma, along with a little girl, from a merchant ship which was attacked by Ghazi to divert the attention of the Indian Navy.

Rahul Singh as Commander Razak Khan

Rahul Singh portrays the role of Pakistani commander Razak Khan. He is the leader of the Ghazi submarine, who is quite experienced underwater. He attacks Indian submarine S21 with multiple torpedoes.

The Ghazi Attack cast also includes Om Puri as Indian Navy Admiral V. S. Nanda, Nassar as Indian Navy Vice Admiral K. T. Raman, and Milind Gunaji as RAW Agent Girish Kumar. It also features, Satyadev Kancharana, Ravi Varma, Priyadarshi Pullikonda, Bharat Reddy, Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, Thiruveer and others. The movie was praised for the performances of the actors.

