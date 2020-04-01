'The Girl On The Train' & Other Book Adaptations To Look Forward To In Bollywood

Several romantic novels have been adapted into novels and have received a great response from the audience. Movies like 2 States, Lootera, Kai Po Che and many more have been adapted from various popular novels into films. Recently, Bollywood filmmakers are looking forward to presenting several highly anticipated book adaptations. Check out the list here.

Also Read: Agatha Christie: Here Are Some Of The Author's Best Books To Read

Also Read: Twinkle Khanna's Love For Books Evidently Visible In These Pictures

Here are some of the book adaptations in Bollywood that fans need to look out for

The Girl On the Train

The Girl On The Train is a psychological thriller novel by author Paula Hawkins. The book focuses on the story of three different women about their relationship troubles and alcohol addiction. The book was adapted into an American film in the year 2016. The Girl On The Train will also be adapted into a Bollywood film of the same name. The film features Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kriti Kulhari in the pivotal roles. The Girl On The Train is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and produced under the banner of Reliance Entertainment.

The Fault in Our Stars

After being adapted in an American film in the year 2014. The romantic drama novel is all set to be adapted into a Bollywood film titled as Dil Bechara. John Green's book had the fans weeping till the very end. The Bollywood adaption film Dil Bechara features Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead roles. The film is directed by debut director Mukesh Chhabra. Dil Bechara is scheduled to hit the screens on May 8, 2020.

Brewster’s Millions

Brewster’s Millions is an iconic comic novel that took the readers on a laughter ride. The novel is based on the story of a young man who is bequeathed a fortune by his grandfather. A unique condition is put in front of him that he has to spend $1 million dollars within the first year to be able to keep the remainder of the inheritance. The novel will be adapted by Ravi Bhagchandka of 200 Not Out Cinemas Pvt. Ltd. Reportedly, the script of the film has already been locked.

The Exile: The Flight of Osama Bin Laden

Osama Bin Laden was known to be an intriguing man with immense power. The man's story has been a topic of interest to many around the world. Adrian Levy and Cathy Scott-Clark penned his life with quite some details taking us on a riveting journey. The director Vishal Bharadwaj is all set to adapt it into a Bollywood film. Produced by Junglee Pictures, this is going to be a spine-chilling story and the fans cannot wait for it.

Indira: India’s most powerful Prime Minister

Vidya Balan had mentioned that she always wanted to play Indira Gandhi who is one of the most powerful Prime Ministers that India has ever seen. Vidya Balan actualised her vision by purchasing the rights to the successful book Indira by Sagarika Ghosh and is currently in the process of creating a web series based on this book. Delving deep into her life, the shoot for the web series has begun.

Also Read: 'Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone' & Other Books To Read While Travelling

Also Read: 5 Hindi Books To Read For Your Folks; From Premchand's 'Godan' To Bhisham Sahni's 'Tamas'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.