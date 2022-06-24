'The Gone Game 2' Teaser: Sanjay Kapoor & Arjun Mathur Reprise Roles, Harleen Sethi Joins

In view of the popularity and adulation garnered by the first season, streaming platform Voot has announced a sequel to its pandemic series, The Gone Game. The streamer announced the news with a teaser that gave a glimpse of the entire star cast including Sanjay Kapoor, Shweta Tripathi and Arjun Mathur with Shriya Pilgaonkar reprising her role in the sequel.

Directed by Abhishek Sengupta, the next instalment will also be joined by Broken But Beautiful star Harleen Sethi. Shot during the lockdown period, The Gone Game explored the paranoia of the pandemic and the fear of facing an unknown virus. The sequel will comprise 5 episodes.

The Gone Game 2 teaser released

The teaser for The Gone Game season 2 was shared by Voot on their official Instagram handle, alongside the caption, “The game is far from over. The Gujrals are back with more mind games. LetTheGameBegin.#TheGoneGame2, coming soon on #VootSelect.”

The teaser of the sequel picks up from where the first season ended. The search for Sahil Gujral, played by Arjun Mathur, continues. While some speculate that he died due to COVID, others think he was murdered by his wife and a close friend. However, his wife, played by Shriya Pilgaonkar is of the perception that he is still alive.

The video also hints at a Rs 300 crore scam, a murder, and a broken Gujral family. Going by The Gone Game 2 teaser, it looks like Sahil has faked his death to get the insurance money. Now, after the first season ended on a cliffhanger, it remains to be seen if he will manage to escape from the country unnoticed or will be caught by the police?

A shocking murder, a family of suspects, and a CBI investigator form the crux of the intriguing storyline and after the first season, it is believed that the sequel will also receive much love from the fans. Meanwhile, the release date of the web series is yet to be announced, but as per various media reports, it is expected to release in 2022 only on Voot.

