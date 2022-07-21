'The Gray Man': Aamir Khan Hosts Dinner For Russo Brothers, Dhanush Ahead Of Film Premiere

The Russo Brothers and Dhanush arrived in Mumbai on July 21 ahead of the release of their much-awaited action thriller The Gray Man on Netflix. A day after the film's premiere in the city, a picture of Anthony Russo, Joe Russo and Dhanush with Bollywood star Aamir Khan surfaced online. As per a report by Hindustan Times, the actor hosted a Gujarati dinner for The Gray Man team and glimpses from the night have been going viral online.

Aamir Khan hosts dinner for the Russo Brothers and Dhanush

It was after The Gray Man team landed in Mumbai that Aamir Khan hosted a star-studded Gujarati dinner for them. His ex-wife Kiran Rao was also in attendance, along with Anthony Russo's partner Ann Russo and others. Aamir flew down chefs who specialise in Gujarati cuisine, who prepared Tuver Lifafa, Papad Luva Patodi, Sutarfeni and more, the publication reported. The picture that has been doing the rounds online saw Aamir in a simple black t-shirt and trousers, while Dhanush donned a simple yet smart shirt and matching veshti as he represented his culture. He wore the same outfit to the premiere of the film and was hailed for the same.

The Gray Man Mumbai premiere

The star-studded The Gray Man Mumbai premiere saw celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Aditi Pohankar, Aanand L Rai, Alaya F, Vishal Bharadwaj and many others. Vicky Kaushal and Dhanush also interacted at the event, and clips of the same went viral online. Fans loved seeing the duo sharing the screen and hoped they would collaborate on a project.

More about The Gray Man

The upcoming film is set to release on Netflix on July 22 and fans are excited to watch the popular actors in action. The film will star several Hollywood stars including Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Regé-Jean Page, Ana de Armas and many others. The film is an adaptation of a novel by Mark Greaney by the same name and will include several high-voltage stunts and fight scenes. The Gray Man's recently released trailer promised viewers an action-packed and adventurous ride, and they are eager to watch the stars in action.

