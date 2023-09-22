The Great Indian Family: Ashutosh Ujjwal Reveals How He Bagged Role In Vicky Kaushal Film

Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani and Ashutosh Ujjwal? The first-time actor says, tongue firmly in cheek, that he could well be the next famous person with an Amethi connect after the Congress leader and the Union minister.

Both Gandhi and Irani have fought and won elections from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

"I was born in Semrauta village in a district near Lucknow called Amethi, the place from where Rahul Gandhi lost the elections. Earlier Rahul Gandhi was a VIP, now it's Smriti Irani. A third VIP to come from there would probably be me. But I don't believe it," Ujjwal quipped.

The 34-year-old doesn't have a regular struggle story of how he got a break in films with "The Great Indian Family" and yet his journey into showbiz is the stuff of dreams.

In the movie, which released on Friday, he plays a close friend of Vicky Kaushal's Bhajan Kumar.

"Starring in this film was a dream that I hadn't even dreamt about. I don't have a struggle story... That I slept on a footpath or friends helped me survive here in Mumbai... Nothing of this sort happened with me because I had landed the job even before coming here. Coming to Mumbai isn't as difficult as surviving in this city. It tests your patience as there's a lot of uncertainty. It's been a relatively smoother ride for me," he told PTI in an interview.

Before Ujjwal turned towards acting, he was a journalist in Noida with a prominent media group for about five years until he decided to do something of his own in 2020. He initially "unsuccessfully" ran a mobile repair shop in his village in 2014, Ujjwal said. Between his shop and journalism, the actor also did some odd jobs in Varanasi.

"In 2015, a media organisation reached out to me saying they like the political and social satires that I used to write on Facebook. That's how I entered journalism. While working as a journalist too, I did some acting.

"I left journalism because I wanted to do something of my own. I had thought about doing stand-up comedy, but that dream remained unfulfilled as COVID-19 hit the country and the lockdown was announced," Ujjwal, also an author, said.

When Ujjwal returned to Noida post lockdown, he received a DM (direct message) on his Instagram account from the casting team of Yash Raj Films, the production banner behind "The Great Indian Family".

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the family drama follows the story of Bhajan Kumar (Kaushal), who battles an identity crisis when a letter claims he was born as a Muslim.

"They said they wanted me to feature in some of their projects. I didn't know if it was a joke or if it was really happening to me. Since the message came from a verified account, I, at least, knew it was not fraud. I sent my details. I found out it's for a film. They probably liked what I did in my audition videos and I was called to Mumbai. That's how my journey into films began."

Ujjwal, who has a significant social media presence, credited Acharya for helping him land his first acting job.

"He was following me on social media from long before so he probably had an idea what all I could do. I may be playing the character of the hero's friend but it is a prominent role with a graph. My character's name is inspired by renowned Hindi poet Sarveshwar Dayal Saxena, who happens to be Victor (Acharya) sir's favourite," he said.

The actor said working with Kaushal was a fun experience.

"Most of my scenes were with him. He is a complete professional. There were times when he was done for the day, but would stay back to give the cue for our scenes. He wanted every scene to be perfect. He was very supportive."

Ujjwal, who is now based out of Mumbai, said his friends and family are looking forward to watching "The Great Indian Family" on the big screen.

"When I got married, my wife used to ask me 'Do you plan to do anything with your life?' And I would tell her that I was born to do something great. I don't know what I'll do, but some miracle will happen.

"Today, my family members and friends are overjoyed. Former colleagues from the media are also excited. People in my village are also happy. But my wife and daughters keep me grounded. I'm no celebrity at home," he added.

Ujjwal believes once anyone becomes a part of professions like journalism or the film industry, they never really leave. He said he decided to stay back in Mumbai after working on this film as he found the city to be a "nice place".

"It's better to do whatever I can in this field... Mere andar jitne bhi keetanoon hain, chahe woh acting ke hon ya writing ke... Mumbai is the right place for it. I thought it's better to stay here. For now, my full focus is on acting. Otherwise, Delhi-Noida is home, I'll keep visiting," he said.

"The Great Indian Family" also stars Manushi Chhillar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra and Alka Amin.