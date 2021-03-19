The Illegal Official Trailer Review: Here's What Can Be Expected From The Film

Suraj Sharma gained immediate success with the very first film of his acting career, Life of Pi, which released nearly a decade ago. While he has worked in a list of films since then, The Illegal remains to be one of his most anticipated films ever since it was announced a while back. Due to the outbreak of the ongoing pandemic, this film is slated to release on Amazon Prime in a matter of few days. The Illegal official trailer has been recently released, which gives a peek into the film’s plot.

The Illegal official trailer review

The trailer starts off with a couple of dialogues, when a voice asks, “Son, why do you want to be a filmmaker?”. Suraj Sharma’s is revealed as he replies by saying, “I think it is the only medium where I feel like I can express myself”. A small series of shots are shown as the conversation continues, where his character Hassan is seen capturing various moments on his camera. It is clearly established that young Hassan is an aspiring filmmaker who heads to a foreign country in the pursuit of his dreams.

Hassan is shown to have a supporting family, who tell him to work hard and never give up on his dream. He is soon seeing landing in L.A. and becoming familiar with the place, as he spots the road sign of ‘Hollywood’. While some others try to discourage him from pursuing his dreams, he soon finds himself in the middle of financial problems. He is seen getting a part-time job in a restaurant to support himself and faces his share of struggles while finding a girl who he likes. The situation soon turns worse, as he gets fired from his part-time job and faces other challenges, which puts him in a dilemma of whether to give up on his dream and or back home or keep pursuing his dream.

The end of the trailer shows him in jail, with a shadow of doubt on his future. The trailer ends in a cliff-hanger, as Hassan wonders whether his dream will ever come true or not. The Illegal is all set to release on Amazon Prime on March 23.