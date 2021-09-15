'The Incarnation - Sita': Kangana Ranaut Unveils Poster, Recalls Playing Sita In School

Actor Kangana Ranaut who will be seen playing the role of Sita in the upcoming film The Incarnation — SITA, has unveiled the poster. The Incarnation — SITA, helmed by director Alaukik Desai, has been penned by KV Vijayendra Prasad. The powerful poster showed Kangana Ranaut's name ‘in and as Sita.’ The poster mentioned that the lyrics and dialogues have been penned by Teri Mitti fame lyricist Manoj Muntashir.

Kangana, who was recently seen in Thalaivii, is thrilled to be a part of the project. She captioned the poster and wrote, “Here’s the updated poster#theincarnationsita.” Apart from this, the actor who has been vocal about her passion for acting took a stroll down memory lane and recalled how she even played Sita during her childhood days. She wrote that she played the role of Sita when she was 12-years-old for a school play. As per the poster, the movie will be released in five languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

“I also played Sita as a child when I was 12 years old in a school play haha…Siya Ramchandra Ki Jai,” her Instagram story read. Apart from this, the Manikarnika actor also reacted to director Alaukik Desai’s tweet where he welcomed the actor on board for the role in the forthcoming mythological film. While sharing his happiness of welcoming Kangana on board, he wrote, “SITA AARAMBH. The universe does help those who surrender to it with belief. What was a mirage, is now clear. A dream of a pious character never explored is now a reality. I am ecstatic to bring #KanganaRanaut on board as SITA. Thank you #SSStudio for your immense support,” he wrote on Twitter. Responding to his tweet, the actor shared a snippet of the post on her Instagram story and wrote, “Thank you for this opportunity.”

SITA AARAMBH

Universe does help those who surrender to it with belief. What was a mirage, is now clarity. A dream of a pious character never explored is now a reality. I am ecstatic to bring #KanganaRanaut on board as SITA. Thank you #SSStudio for your immense support. pic.twitter.com/9PX0YwdcOn — Alaukik Desai (@alaukikdesai) September 14, 2021

The Incarnation- SITA is being backed by SS Studio and producer Saloni Sharma. Meanwhile, Kangana is currently basking in the success of her latest released film Thalaivii. The political drama received thunderous reviews from her fans as well as from the film fraternity who were amazed to see her playing the role of late former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa. The film was directed by AKL Vijay and also starred Arvind Swamy as MG Ramachandran.

IMAGE: Instagram/@KANGANARANAUT