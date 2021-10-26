Actor Kangana Ranaut was on cloud nine after she received her fourth National Award in Delhi on October 25. The Tanu Weds Manu actor received the award for her films Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi (2019) and Panga (2020). The actor received wishes and blessings from people all across for achieving the milestone. Kangana also received special wishes from her upcoming film The Incarnation Sita’s team who hailed her win.

Kangana took to her Instagram stories and shared a video on behalf of the team who congratulated her for her win and also expressed their joy of working with her in the next project. In the video, the team expressed their happiness and wrote, “The Incarnation-Sita family feels beyond proud of our beloved SITA aka Kangana Ranaut for winning the National Film Award for the 4th time[sic].” The team also shared a picture of the actor posing with her parents after the win. She thanked the team and wrote, “Thank you, Team[sic].”

'The Incarnation-Sita' team congratulates Kangana Ranaut for National Film Award win

Post her win, the actor dedicated her award to her parents whom she feels has troubled a lot with her mischiefs. Kangana, who has always shown her acting prowess with the kind of roles and films, took to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures after the win where she can be seen posing with her parents. Making her parents proud of her achievement and success, the actor confessed that “such days seem to make up for all those mischiefs" that she has done and keeps on doing to trouble her parents.

“We all grow up with a deep desire to be worthy of our parent's love, care, and sacrifices…After all the troubles I give my mummy papa such days seem to make up for all those mischiefs...Thank you for being my mummy papa I wouldn’t want it any other way …[sic],” she wrote alongside the pictures then. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor recently received a smashing response for her political drama Thalaivii where she played the role of former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa. Apart from this, she will next be seen in Tejas, Dhaakad, and a biopic on Indira Gandhi.

IMAGE: Instagram/KanganaRanaut