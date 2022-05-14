'The Kashmir Files' Actor Anupam Kher Demands Justice For Late Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat

Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat was killed by terrorists in J&K's Budgam district on May 12, 2022, and several netizens took to social media to demand justice for him. Bollywood star Anupam Kher was one of them, as he took to his Twitter account on Saturday to do the same. The actor was last seen in The Kashmir Files, which was all about the Kashmiri Pandits' genocide of 1990.

Anupam Kher on Rahul Bhat's death

Anupam Kher headed to his Twitter account on Saturday and shared a creative and powerful image of a person wearing a sacred thread (Janeu), dripping with blood. In the caption of the post, he demanded justice for Rahul Bhat and added a broken heart emoticon. He wrote, "#JusticeForRahulBhat" as he took to the micro-blogging platform on May 14.

The director of The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri had also taken to the platform earlier, a few hours after the incident occurred and expressed his shock over it. He referred to it as a 'barbaric act of terrorism' and mentioned it was proof of 'the longest, continuous Genocide of Kashmiri Hindus'. He expressed how shocked he was by the situation and also sent his condolences and prayers to Rahul Bhat's family. He wrote, "OMG. Just came out of rehearsal to learn about this barbaric act of terrorism. The killing of #RahulBhat is just proof of the longest, continuous Genocide of Kashmiri Hindus. Still in a shock. My prayers with the family."

OMG. Just came out of rehearsal to learn about this barbaric act of terrorism. The killing of #RahulBhat is just a proof of the longest, continuous Genocide of Kashmiri Hindus. Still in a shock. My prayers with the family. ॐ शान्ति। pic.twitter.com/nNi91OAaXp — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 12, 2022

Rahul Bhat's death

Terrorists opened fire at Rahul Bhat while he was at the Tehsildar's office on May 12, 2022, from close proximity. He was admitted to a hospital while in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries. On May 13, three terrorists suspected of killing Bhat were gunned down, as confirmed by J&K DGP Dilbag Singh. Several protests broke out after the incident as people mourned the loss of Rahul Bhat and demanded justice for his death.

Image: PTI, Republic World